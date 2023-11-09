Clemson men open Asheville Championship play versus UAB

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson begins play in the Asheville Championship late Friday versus UAB. The Tigers are 1-0 after a 78-56 home win over Winthrop on Monday, while UAB fell to 0-1 with a 73-71 overtime home loss to Bradley. Tipoff at Harrah's Cherokee Center (Asheville, N.C.) is set for 9:31 p.m. ET or 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Mark Neely and Chris Spatola will call the broadcast for ESPN+. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network. It is just the fourth matchup between both programs in history. Clemson trails 1-2 in the series, but is 1-0 against the Blazers under Head Coach Brad Brownell. Clemson played UAB in the 2011 NCAA Tournament as part of the First Four in Dayton. The Tigers won 70-52, in Coach Brownell's first NCAA Tournament win at Clemson. The Tigers were led Monday by PJ Hall who finished with 20 points and five rebounds. It was his 12th-straight double-figure scoring game of the season and he finished 8-for-15 from the floor with two assists, a block and a steal. Ian Schieffelin finished with 16 points and a team-best seven rebounds. RJ Godfrey gave the Tigers a huge spark off the bench with 12 points and five boards. The 12 points marked a career high for Godfrey. Clemson's former Director of Recruiting, Philip Pearson, serves as an assistant coach for Head Coach Andy Kennedy and is in his fourth season on staff. Pearson served as Clemson's recruiting director for the 2019-20 season. Maryland and Davidson play in the first game of the night in Asheville, and the winner takes on the winner of the late game at 3 p.m. on Sunday and the loser takes on the loser of the late game at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday (both airing on ESPN2). Clemson stats Pos. No. Name IG Height/Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 1/0 0.0 0.0 1.0 4.5 G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 1/1 10.0 1.0 2.0 28.3 G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 1/0 0.0 4.0 3.0 12.1 G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 1/1 16.0 7.0 0.0 23.1 F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 1/0 6.0 5.0 2.0 15.5 F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 1/0 12.0 5.0 1.0 19.0 G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 1/1 3.0 2.0 4.0 25.6 G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 1/0 9.0 0.0 3.0 20.6 G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. - - - - - F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. - - - - - G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. - - - - - F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 1/1 2.0 6.0 1.0 16.6 C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 1/1 20.0 5.0 2.0 20.5 F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio - - - - - F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 1/0 0.0 3.0 2.0 14.3 (Stats and notes largely provided by Clemson athletic communications)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now