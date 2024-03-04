Clemson hosts Syracuse for Senior Night in key ACC clash

The Orange close their ACC regular season in Tuesday's matchup, seeking a 12-8 conference finish that could secure them the final bye to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. A Clemson (20-9, 10-8) path to that same spot has to include a win on Tuesday, and if they close out with a win at Wake Forest as well on Saturday, Brad Brownell's Tigers will secure the bye.

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:01 p.m. Rece Davis and Sean Farnham will call the broadcast for ESPN2. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

ESPN gives Clemson an 88.4% win projection for the matchup, with KenPom rating Clemson No. 25 overall (No. 23 offense/No. 51 defense) to Syracuse's No. 79 mark (No. 89 offense/No. 74 defense).

• Clemson is 9-6 all-time against Syracuse, including 6-1 in games played in Clemson. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 7-6 against the Orange.

• The Tigers won on the road earlier this season on Feb. 10 by a final score of 77-68. Clemson got 18 points from Joseph Girard III in his return to Syracuse.

• Girard scored exactly what he needed to eclipse 2,000 career points in the game and did so by hitting free throws to help seal the victory for Clemson.

Clemson is a 6-seed for the NCAA Tournament in CBS' latest projections.

Clemson stats

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 27/0 3.4 1.1 0.9 11.9

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 29/29 12.3 2.5 2.9 32.4

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 29/1 2.7 1.7 1.5 16.1

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 29/29 9.7 9.5 2.2 26.7

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 18/10 3.7 5.1 1.2 20.8

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 29/0 6.1 3.3 0.8 15.8

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 29/29 15.6 3.2 2.9 32.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 29/18 6.0 2.4 1.0 18.8

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 29/29 18.6 7.0 1.5 29.2

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 20/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.5