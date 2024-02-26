Clemson continues late-season push hosting Pitt

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday. Ariya Massoudi and Dan Bonner will call the broadcast for the ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

ESPN's matchup predictor gives Clemson a 75.6% win projection. The Tigers place 24th in the KenPom ratings (No. 18 offense/No. 53 defense) against the No. 54 Panthers (No. 57 offense/No. 57 defense).

• Clemson is 5-1 at home against Pittsburgh and 1-0 this season after a 79-70 win on the road on Dec. 3. In that win, Joseph Girard III and PJ Hall both posted 20+ points. Girard netted 25 points on a season-high six 3-pointers and was extremely efficient from the field (7-10 FG, 6-9 3FG, 5-5 FT). Hall totaled a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to go with three assists and three steals.

• This marks the 15th all-time meeting between Clemson and Pittsburgh. The Tigers lead the series 11-3 and are 11-2 against the Panthers under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 19-8

Road/neutral record: 9-4

Strength of schedule: 16

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 4-3 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 6 Alabama; 80-76 at No. 9 UNC; 74-66 versus No. 30 TCU; 79-70 at No. 47 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 2 (No. 77 NC State 78-77 at home, 93-90 to No. 138 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 16.5

Predictive metric average rank: 23

NET ranking: 23

Non-conference record: 10-1

CBS Sports projected NCAA Tournament seed: 5

(NET and metrics per WarrenNolan.com).

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 25/0 3.2 1.0 0.9 11.5

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 27/27 12.5 2.6 3.1 32.2

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 27/1 2.8 1.8 1.6 16.6

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 27/27 9.4 9.3 2.2 26.2

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 17/9 3.8 4.9 1.2 19.9

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 27/0 6.4 3.5 0.8 16.0

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 27/27 15.8 3.3 3.0 32.9

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 27/17 6.0 2.5 1.0 18.7

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 27/27 18.7 6.9 1.6 29.0

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 20/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.5