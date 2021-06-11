S.C. player of the year commits to Clemson
by - Friday, June 11, 2021, 11:09 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Cameron Cannarella - Infielder Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Hartsville, SC (Hartsville HS)   Class: 2022

2022 Hartsville shortstop Cam Cannarella announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

Cannarella was named an S.C. co-all-classification baseball player of the year and 4A All-State as a junior, as a standout at the plate, in the field and on the mound.

"First off I would like to thank God for this opportunity that God gave me! I am humbled and blessed that I will be continuing at Clemson! Thank you for my friends, family, coaches throughout this journey," Cannarella said on social media.

Check out clips of Cannarella below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson AD reacts to proposed Playoff expansion
Clemson AD reacts to proposed Playoff expansion
Kirk Herbstreit on 12-team CFB playoff proposal
Kirk Herbstreit on 12-team CFB playoff proposal
Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL
Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer after camp workout
4-star WR picks up Clemson offer after camp workout
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 80 Recruits (69 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest