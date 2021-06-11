S.C. player of the year commits to Clemson

Cameron Cannarella Infielder

Height: 6-0 Weight: 170 Hometown: Hartsville, SC (Hartsville HS) Class: 2022 6-0170Hartsville, SC (Hartsville HS)2022

2022 Hartsville shortstop Cam Cannarella announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

Cannarella was named an S.C. co-all-classification baseball player of the year and 4A All-State as a junior, as a standout at the plate, in the field and on the mound.

"First off I would like to thank God for this opportunity that God gave me! I am humbled and blessed that I will be continuing at Clemson! Thank you for my friends, family, coaches throughout this journey," Cannarella said on social media.

