CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson clinches series over Musketeers
Cam Cannarella reached base three times, knocked in two runs and scored in the win (Merrell Mann photo).

Clemson clinches series over Musketeers
by - Correspondent - 2024 Feb 17 17:21

CLEMSON - The No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers erupted in the bottom of the fourth to beat the Musketeers 8-3 on Saturday. The Tigers recorded a total of ten hits, including two home runs.

A change of pace from the first game of the series, the first inning ended without any score, but Xavier took an early lead in the second with a solo home run by junior infielder Luke Hammond. That score did not change until the bottom of the fourth inning.

Clemson’s rally started with graduate infielder Jacob Hinderleider’s first hit as a Tiger, which sent him to first and redshirt freshman Cooper Blauser to second. Redshirt freshman Nolan Nawrocki was next up to bat and he recorded an RBI double, as he sent Blauser home to tie the game 1-1.

Sophomore Cam Cannarella added to the lead with a double of his own, sending Hinderleider and Nawrocki home and giving the Tigers their first lead of the game at 3-1. They would not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game and, in fact, added to their lead before the end of the inning despite Xavier’s pitching change. Junior outfielder Will Taylor reached first on a throwing error, allowing Cannarella to get home on an unearned run. That extended Clemson’s lead to 4-1.

Xavier responded in the top of the fifth with Hammond’s second solo home run of the game to put the game at 4-2. The Tigers answered back quickly. Hinderleider, with the bases loaded, notched his second hit of the game to extend Clemson’s lead to 6-2. Clemson grew its lead even more in the sixth with a solo home run by senior infielder Blake Wright and graduate Andrew Ciufo. For both Wright and Ciufo, it was his first home runs of the season. For Ciufo, who is playing his first season with Clemson after transferring from Georgetown, it was also his first home run as a Clemson Tiger. This gave the Tigers an 8-2 lead at the end of the sixth inning.

The Musketeers didn’t back down, however, with junior outfielder Aedan Anderson recording Xavier’s third solo home run of the game to cut the Tigers’ lead down to 8-3.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Tristan Smith started the game for Clemson. He pitched four innings, only surrendering one hit and getting five strikeouts. He was followed by graduate righty Nick Clayton. Clayton played three innings, giving up only two hits, and he also had five strikeouts.

Despite scoring eight runs, Clemson did miss some opportunities, particularly in the first three innings, where the bases were loaded twice, and the Tigers failed to score a single run. That occurred again in the bottom of the eighth inning. In total, they left eleven runners on base. They also were struck out a total of 10 times.

The series concludes on Sunday (1 p.m./ACCNX) with a battle of right-handed pitchers as freshman Aidan Knaak is set to start for Clemson while Xavier will have senior Nick Boyle starting.


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Ariana Pensy: Email | Comment
No. 21 Clemson crushes Coastal
No. 21 Clemson crushes Coastal
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Season 12, Ep. 1)
WATCH: Behind the Scenes with Clemson Football (Season 12, Ep. 1)
Elite offensive lineman has Clemson in top schools
Elite offensive lineman has Clemson in top schools
Tigers seek to continue streaks hosting Wolfpack
Tigers seek to continue streaks hosting Wolfpack
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts