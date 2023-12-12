Two Clemson legends inducted into SC Athletic Hall of Fame

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Lucas Glover (men’s golf) and Jack Leggett (baseball), two of the most heralded members of their respected Clemson programs, were named to the 2024 state of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame class, announced Tuesday. Glover joins former Head Coach Larry Penley (2023) as inductees from the men’s golf program, and Leggett is the ninth person affiliated with Tiger baseball to be inducted. Glover was a three-time All-American at Clemson, including a first-team selection in 2000 and 2001. He won three tournaments during his career and was a three-time South Carolina Amateur champion. He helped Clemson to a No. 2 NCAA finish as a freshman and senior. He won two PGA Tour events in 2023 in back-to-back weeks and has seven tournament titles since beginning his professional career in 2002. Glover earned his first of six PGA Tour wins in 2005 at the FUNAI Classic. In 2009, he became the first former Tiger to win a major by capturing the U.S. Open title at Bethpage Black Course in New York. In his PGA Tour career, Glover has earned over $34 million. Leggett served as Clemson’s head coach for 22 seasons from 1994 to 2015 after spending two seasons as an assistant coach under Head Coach Bill Wilhelm. As head coach, Leggett led the Tigers to 955 wins, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances and six College World Series berths. Clemson was the seventh-winningest program in the nation during his time as head coach. Under Leggett, the Tigers won three ACC Tournament titles, and he was named ACC Coach-of-the-Year three times. He coached 11 first-round draft picks, 33 players who went on to play in the major leagues, 31 First-Team All-ACC players, 34 All-Americans and 121 players who signed professional contracts. In 36 seasons as a Division I head coach, Leggett totaled 1,332 wins, tied for 12th in history. Leggett was inducted into the ABCA Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020. Leggett is in his second season as a member of the baseball staff under Head Coach Erik Bakich, assisting with player, staff and program development.