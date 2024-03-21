CLEMSON BASEBALL

The No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Florida State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.
The No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Florida State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

Top 10 Battle in Clemson: No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Seminoles
by - 2024 Mar 21 14:14

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Florida State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who - Florida State (19-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (19-2, 2-1 ACC)

• Best Ranking - FSU - No. 7 Baseball America; CU - No. 3 Baseball America, NCBWA

• When - Friday (8 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.)

• Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch - ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday)

• Video Announcers - Clay Matvick (Friday), Ron Smith (Saturday, Sunday), Devon Travis (Friday), Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday)

• Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media - ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record - Florida State leads 83-74-1 (1958-23)

• Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 37-24 (1962-22)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday - RHP Cam Leiter (FSU: 4-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU: 0-1, 7.90)

• Saturday - LHP Jamie Arnold (FSU: 5-0, 0.33) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU: 2-0, 2.55)

• Sunday - RHP Conner Whittaker (FSU: 3-0, 3.75) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU: 1-0, 3.42)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 15-1 home record, won midweek games against Winthrop (13-3) on Tuesday and Presbyterian (11-1) on Wednesday.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.3 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .527 slugging percentage, .420 on-base percentage and 28 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 3.81 ERA, .234 opponents’ batting average and 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965.

FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW

• Florida State, which has a 2-0 road record and is averaging 10.4 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.

• The Seminoles defeated Stetson 1-0 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .356 and have a 2.79 ERA and .985 fielding percentage.

• Cam Smith is hitting .476 with six homers, James Tibbs III is batting .387 with eight homers and 33 RBIs and Brennen Oxford has three saves.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson's 19-2 start is its best in its first 21 games since 2002, when it started 20-1. That team also started 26-1.

• Clemson's bullpen has a 13-0 record, five saves, a 3.95 ERA, .217 opponents' batting average and 112 strikeouts in 100.1 innings pitched.

• A total of 17 Tigers have started at least one game in the batting order in 2024.

WRIGHT ON TIME

• Senior infielder Blake Wright is having his best season as a Tiger.

• The co-captain has split time as the starter at second base (13 starts) and third base (eight starts) in 2024.

• He is hitting .356 with 10 homers, a triple, two doubles, 28 RBIs, 31 runs and a .733 slugging percentage in 21 games.

• He is hitting .412 with runners in scoring position.

• He has a team-high 10 multiple-hit games, including four three-hit games and a four-hit game.

• He has a .958 fielding percentage, committing only three errors in 72 chances.

• He is the only Tiger to play all 21 games in 2024.

• In the last seven games, he is 16-for-29 (.552) with six homers, 17 RBIs, 14 runs and a 1.172 slugging percentage.

• He went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs against Winthrop on March 19.

• He hit a Clemson-record-tying three homers with six RBIs against Presbyterian at Greenville, S.C. on March 20.

• He became the 17th Tiger in history to hit three home runs in a game.

• In his career, he is hitting .294 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 homers, 118 RBIs, 100 runs and nine steals in 137 games (130 starts).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
WATCH: David Hood on Clemson and the ACC's dueling lawsuits, what's next
WATCH: David Hood on Clemson and the ACC's dueling lawsuits, what's next
Top 10 Battle in Clemson: No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Seminoles
Top 10 Battle in Clemson: No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Seminoles
No. 3 Clemson tops Blue Hose by 10 runs, Blake Wright hits three homers
No. 3 Clemson tops Blue Hose by 10 runs, Blake Wright hits three homers
Gamecocks score three in the 12th to earn first win in series
Gamecocks score three in the 12th to earn first win in series
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts