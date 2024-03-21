Top 10 Battle in Clemson: No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Seminoles

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - The No. 3 Tigers host No. 7 Florida State in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. SERIES SETUP • Who - Florida State (19-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Clemson (19-2, 2-1 ACC) • Best Ranking - FSU - No. 7 Baseball America; CU - No. 3 Baseball America, NCBWA • When - Friday (8 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (1 p.m.) • Where - Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium) • Watch - ACC Network (Friday), ACC Network Extra (Saturday, Sunday) • Video Announcers - Clay Matvick (Friday), Ron Smith (Saturday, Sunday), Devon Travis (Friday), Pete Yanity (Saturday, Sunday) • Listen (Radio) - Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) - ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats - ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media - ClemsonBaseball • Tickets - ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record - Florida State leads 83-74-1 (1958-23) • Record at Clemson - Clemson leads 37-24 (1962-22) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday - RHP Cam Leiter (FSU: 4-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU: 0-1, 7.90) • Saturday - LHP Jamie Arnold (FSU: 5-0, 0.33) vs. LHP Tristan Smith (CU: 2-0, 2.55) • Sunday - RHP Conner Whittaker (FSU: 3-0, 3.75) vs. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU: 1-0, 3.42) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 15-1 home record, won midweek games against Winthrop (13-3) on Tuesday and Presbyterian (11-1) on Wednesday. • The Tigers are averaging 8.3 runs per game and hitting .297 with a .527 slugging percentage, .420 on-base percentage and 28 steals. • The pitching staff has a 3.81 ERA, .234 opponents’ batting average and 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .965. FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW • Florida State, which has a 2-0 road record and is averaging 10.4 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Link Jarrett. • The Seminoles defeated Stetson 1-0 at home on Tuesday. They are hitting .356 and have a 2.79 ERA and .985 fielding percentage. • Cam Smith is hitting .476 with six homers, James Tibbs III is batting .387 with eight homers and 33 RBIs and Brennen Oxford has three saves. QUICK HITS • Clemson's 19-2 start is its best in its first 21 games since 2002, when it started 20-1. That team also started 26-1. • Clemson's bullpen has a 13-0 record, five saves, a 3.95 ERA, .217 opponents' batting average and 112 strikeouts in 100.1 innings pitched. • A total of 17 Tigers have started at least one game in the batting order in 2024. WRIGHT ON TIME • Senior infielder Blake Wright is having his best season as a Tiger. • The co-captain has split time as the starter at second base (13 starts) and third base (eight starts) in 2024. • He is hitting .356 with 10 homers, a triple, two doubles, 28 RBIs, 31 runs and a .733 slugging percentage in 21 games. • He is hitting .412 with runners in scoring position. • He has a team-high 10 multiple-hit games, including four three-hit games and a four-hit game. • He has a .958 fielding percentage, committing only three errors in 72 chances. • He is the only Tiger to play all 21 games in 2024. • In the last seven games, he is 16-for-29 (.552) with six homers, 17 RBIs, 14 runs and a 1.172 slugging percentage. • He went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs against Winthrop on March 19. • He hit a Clemson-record-tying three homers with six RBIs against Presbyterian at Greenville, S.C. on March 20. • He became the 17th Tiger in history to hit three home runs in a game. • In his career, he is hitting .294 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 homers, 118 RBIs, 100 runs and nine steals in 137 games (130 starts).