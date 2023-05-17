Tigers host UNC for final regular-season series

SERIES SETUP

• Who – North Carolina (33-18, 14-11 ACC) vs. Clemson (36-17, 17-10 ACC)

• Best Ranking – UNC – NR; CU – No. 6 Perfect Game

• When – Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (1 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Thursday, Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)

• Video Announcers (Thursday) – Ron Smith, Pete Yanity

• Video Announcers (Friday) – William Qualkinbush, Ron Smith

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Sam Ravech, Gaby Sanchez

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

• Tickets – ClemsonTigers.com, 1-800-CLEMSON

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 102-96-1 (1901-2022)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 50-32-1 (1901-2019)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Thursday – RHP Max Carlson (UNC - 4-1, 5.69 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Darden (CU - 3-2, 5.44)

• Friday – RHP Jake Knapp (UNC - 4-3, 4.78) vs. RHP Austin Gordon (CU - 1-4, 4.72)

• Saturday – TBA (UNC) vs. LHP Caden Grice (CU - 6-1, 3.60)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 21-10 home record, defeated USC Upstate 12-2 in eight innings at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.3 runs per game and hitting .306 with a .462 slugging percentage, .400 on-base percentage and 80 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.47 ERA, .252 opponents’ batting average and 2.37 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

NORTH CAROLINA OVERVIEW

• North Carolina, who has a 9-5 road record and is averaging 7.7 runs per game, is led by third-year Head Coach Scott Forbes.

• The Tar Heels lost at No. 8 Coastal Carolina 8-6 on Tuesday. They are hitting .286 and have a 4.52 ERA and .975 fielding percentage.

• Casey Cook is hitting .348, Mac Horvath has 21 homers and 61 RBIs, Tomas Frick has 10 homers and 50 RBIs and Kevin Eaise has five saves.

QUICK HITS

• On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Clemson will honor its 10 senior players on Senior Day.

• Clemson has won nine games in a row, 14 of its last 15 games and 19 of its last 22 games.

• The Tiger bullpen is 23-9 with a 4.11 ERA, .259 opponents’ batting average and 257 strikeouts against 114 walks in 249.2 innings pitched.

HUGHES MAKES RETURN

• Junior righthander transferred to Clemson after Furman canceled its program following the 2020 season.

• After being a contributor out of the bullpen in 2021, he missed all of 2022 due to injury.

• He made his return against Duke on March 19 and has been a valuable reliever since.

• He has one save, a 1.64 ERA, .194 opponents’ batting average and 14 strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched over eight relief outings.

• He has not allowed a homer.

• He has not allowed any of his five inherited baserunners to score.

• In his two active seasons at Clemson, he is 1-0 with one save, a 3.41 ERA and .214 opponents’ batting average in 34.1 innings pitched.

• He has 37 strikeouts against 14 walks in 25 appearances (one start) as a Tiger.