Georgia Tech scored in the 11th to top the Tigers. (Clemson athletics photo)
Georgia Tech scored in the 11th to top the Tigers. (Clemson athletics photo)

Tigers fall in extras at Georgia Tech
by - 2023 Mar 24, Fri 21:42

Georgia Tech walked off with a 4-3 win in 11 innings Friday night in Atlanta.

Clemson (14-9, 1-3 ACC) started off the scoring in the fifth with Chad Fairey hitting a solo home run to right field.

Billy Amick followed that up with an RBI single in the sixth to make 2-0 Tigers.

Georgia Tech (15-7, 4-3) scored its first run off of Clemson right-handed starter Austin Gordon via solo shot in the sixth. Gordon finished with that lone run surrendered with seven strikeouts and five hits allowed over six frames.

Caden Grice got the run back in the seventh with a sacrifice fly, but the Yellow Jackets scored single runs in the eighth and ninth to force extras.

After throwing 2.2 scoreless innings going into the 11th, Jackson Lindley (1-2) allowed a leadoff double and the next batter was walked. A sacrifice bunt didn't go the Yellow Jackets way after the Tigers got the force out at third base, but Angelo Dispigna's hit to the wall after that scored the gamewinning run.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.


