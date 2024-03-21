Clemson-FSU game moved due to weather

CLEMSON, S.C. - Due to forecasted inclement weather on Friday evening, the series opener between Florida State and Clemson on Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is postponed. The new series schedule is as follows… • Game 1 – Saturday at 1 p.m. • Game 2 – Saturday approximately one hour after Game 1 ends • Game 3 – Sunday at 1 p.m. (as previously scheduled) Live video for all three games of the series is available on ACC Network Extra. All three contests are also still scheduled as nine-inning games. Tickets for Friday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the second game of the doubleheader, while tickets for Saturday’s originally scheduled game are valid for the first game of the doubleheader. The stadium will be cleared in between games.