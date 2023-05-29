|
Clemson baseball keeps move up rankings
|2023 May 29, Mon 09:23-
Clemson is in position for its highest NCAA Tournament national seed in quite some time.
Baseball America slotted the newly-minted ACC champions up three spots to No. 4 overall on Monday. ACC regular-season leader Wake Forest leads the poll still, followed by Florida and Vanderbilt. Clemson owns wins over the poll's No. 8 (Coastal Carolina) and No. 9 (Miami). South Carolina, which was selected as a regional host on Sunday, dropped out of the poll after another lackluster week. Erik Bakich's Tigers own the most wins in the NCAA over RPI Quadrant 1 teams (23) according to WarrenNolan.com. Clemson was not even featured in the Baseball America Top 25 to start May, a month where the Tigers were a perfect 15-0. The NCAA Tournament field, where Clemson is a host for the first time since 2018, will be announced at noon on ESPN2. Clemson was last a Top 4 national seed in 2006 (No. 1 that season).
