CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson moved up to No. 4 in the Baseball America Top 25.
Clemson moved up to No. 4 in the Baseball America Top 25.

Clemson baseball keeps move up rankings
by - 2023 May 29, Mon 09:23

Clemson is in position for its highest NCAA Tournament national seed in quite some time.

Baseball America slotted the newly-minted ACC champions up three spots to No. 4 overall on Monday.

ACC regular-season leader Wake Forest leads the poll still, followed by Florida and Vanderbilt.

Clemson owns wins over the poll's No. 8 (Coastal Carolina) and No. 9 (Miami). South Carolina, which was selected as a regional host on Sunday, dropped out of the poll after another lackluster week.

Erik Bakich's Tigers own the most wins in the NCAA over RPI Quadrant 1 teams (23) according to WarrenNolan.com.

Clemson was not even featured in the Baseball America Top 25 to start May, a month where the Tigers were a perfect 15-0.

The NCAA Tournament field, where Clemson is a host for the first time since 2018, will be announced at noon on ESPN2.

Clemson was last a Top 4 national seed in 2006 (No. 1 that season).

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson baseball keeps move up rankings
Clemson baseball keeps move up rankings
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title
Twitter reacts to Clemson winning ACC title
Clemson's NCAA Regional field, national seed ranking released
Clemson's NCAA Regional field, national seed ranking released
PHOTO GALLERY: ACC Baseball Championship celebration
PHOTO GALLERY: ACC Baseball Championship celebration
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week