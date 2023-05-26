CLEMSON BASEBALL

Clemson will play at 1 p.m. Saturday now against UNC.
Clemson will play at 1 p.m. Saturday now against UNC.

Clemson ACC tournament semifinal moved up
by - 2023 May 26, Fri 19:02

DURHAM, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced that the semifinal games of the ACC Baseball Championship will be adjusted due to the impending inclement weather. The decision was made by the ACC Baseball Committee.

The Wake Forest vs. Miami semifinal game will remain at its regularly scheduled 1 p.m. first pitch but will now be played at the University of North Carolina’s Boshamer Stadium. The game will be available on ACCNX.

The Clemson vs. North Carolina semifinal game will remain at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park with first pitch now scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be available on ACC Network.

Both games beginning at 1 p.m. allows for the prioritization of the participating student-athlete’s health and safety coming off today’s games.

Previously purchased tickets may be used for entrance to either ballpark. For patrons interested in purchasing tickets for Wake Forest vs. Miami, please visit GoHeels.com or visit Boshamer Stadium box office. Tickets for Clemson vs. North Carolina are available at DurhamBulls.com or the DBAP box office.

For all updates surrounding ACC Baseball, visit theACC.com or @ACCBaseball on Twitter.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson ACC tournament semifinal moved up
Clemson ACC tournament semifinal moved up
No. 1 Oklahoma takes game one over Clemson after fateful fifth inning
No. 1 Oklahoma takes game one over Clemson after fateful fifth inning
DeAndre Hopkins released by Cardinals
DeAndre Hopkins released by Cardinals
Clemson ranked outside Top 10 of Athlon preseason rankings
Clemson ranked outside Top 10 of Athlon preseason rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week