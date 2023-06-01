Two Tigers named first-team All-America

Caden Grice, Billy Amick named first-team All-America

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore infielder Billy Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) and junior lefthander and first baseman Caden Grice (Greer, S.C.) were named first-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. They are Clemson’s 65th and 66th All-Americans in history and 30th and 31st first-team All-Americans. It marked the first time since 2018 (Seth Beer, Logan Davidson, Ryley Gilliam) that Clemson had multiple All-Americans in one season and the first time since 2016 (Beer, Pat Krall, Chris Okey) that the Tigers had multiple first-team All-Americans in one year. Amick is hitting .418 with 12 homers, two triples, 17 doubles, 58 RBIs, 36 runs, a .778 slugging percentage, .464 on-base percentage and two steals in 43 games (39 starts). He was also a First-Team All-ACC selection. Grice has been a two-way standout for the Tigers in 2023. He is 8-1 with a 3.25 ERA, .195 opponents’ batting average and 91 strikeouts against 32 walks in 69.1 innings pitched over 13 starts on the mound. At the plate, he is hitting .302 with 16 homers, a triple, 13 doubles, 63 RBIs, 56 runs, a .409 on-base percentage and three steals in 56 games (55 starts). He was also named ACC Tournament MVP on Sunday, leading Clemson to its 16th ACC title.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now