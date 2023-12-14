2024 ACC Baseball Championship returning to Charlotte

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights have announced that the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship will return to Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 21-26, 2024. “We are incredibly excited that the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship will return to the city of Charlotte, the new home of the ACC,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “The Charlotte Knights, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte, continue to be outstanding partners and we greatly appreciate their support of the league and our member institutions. Our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and fans enjoyed a tremendous experience during the 2021 and 2022 ACC Baseball Championships, and we know that will only continue as we look forward to this year’s event.” The 2024 event will be the ACC’s 50th Baseball Championship and the 26th played in the state of North Carolina. The event’s return to Charlotte will mark the third time in four years that the ACC’s champion will be crowned in the Queen City. Duke won the 2021 championship, while North Carolina claimed the 2022 title. Previously Wake Forest (2000) and Georgia Tech (2001) also won the ACC Baseball Championship in the Charlotte area, with both tournaments being held in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Nearly 59,000 fans attended the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte, which ranks as the fifth-highest attendance in tournament history. North Carolina defeated NC State in front of a sellout crowd of 10,500 to claim the 2022 ACC Baseball Championship, the largest crowd to attend an ACC Championship Game. “The Charlotte Knights are looking forward to hosting the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte,” stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. “We would like to thank the ACC for its continued commitment in bringing this week-long collegiate baseball event to our region. We are also very thankful for the continued support from the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County, as well as our great partners at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.” “We can’t wait to welcome ACC baseball fans to Uptown Charlotte in 2024,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation. “Truist Field is a first-class venue and the ACC, Knights, CRVA, and other partners will put on a fantastic event.” All-Session passes for the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship are on sale now, with prices beginning at $170 for field box and $225 for club seats. Existing Charlotte Knights season ticket holders will receive a discounted rate for the ACC Baseball Championship and will also have opportunities to purchase the same seat as Knights games. Located in Uptown Charlotte, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The stadium hosted the 2016 Triple-A All-Star Game and has been the site of more than 25 collegiate baseball games. The stadium’s capacity is 10,200, and it has hosted more than four million fans since opening just under 10 years ago. ACC Network will carry all games played Tuesday, May 21, through Saturday, May 25. ESPN’s family of networks will carry Sunday’s Championship Game. The network will be announced at a later date. Last season, eight ACC teams were selected to compete in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, which marked the seventh year since 2010 that at least eight ACC teams landed spots in the field. The ACC has placed at least six teams in the NCAA tournament for 19 straight years. A total of 107 ACC teams have earned NCAA bids in the last 14 tournament years. The 14 current ACC baseball teams have a combined 101 Men’s College World Series appearances. Additionally, the ACC has placed at least one team in each of the last 17 Men’s College World Series in Omaha, including Wake Forest and Virginia in 2023. Fifty-four ACC players were selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, including 12 on opening night. It marked the 32nd consecutive year at least one ACC player was selected in the opening round and the eighth straight year the ACC placed at least one draftee among the top 15 picks.