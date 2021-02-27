WATCH: Will Shipley high school highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 27, Sat 11:35
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Will Shipley Photo
Will Shipley - Running Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.67)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 198   Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
Rivals:
#49 Overall, #1 RB, #1 NC
24/7:
# 55 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
Will Shipley is another talented running back at Clemson
Will Shipley is another talented running back at Clemson

Clemson freshman Will Shipley is a highly regarded 5-star all-purpose back from Matthews, North Carolina.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knows that Shipley is super talented.

"He's a man of many talents," Elliott said recently. "Once he gets to the green grass, you're not going to catch him. Has tremendous speed. Really good quickness for a guy his size. Can run through tackles very, very powerful. Once he gets a step on you, you're not going to catch this young man."

Shipley is a versatile player for the Clemson offense.

"I really, really like his temperament and personality," Elliott said. "He's a guy who has 'scatback' ability, but he's got the size and the power. He doesn't mind the dirty work when he needs to. He has the ability to play receiver and really, really, really good hands out of the backfield. He's going to be a guy who is going to be a matchup problem for a lot of people going forward."

Check out his latest highlights:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson offers elite Texas QB
Clemson offers elite Texas QB
WATCH: Clemson football Vlog returns for behind the scenes look
WATCH: Clemson football Vlog returns for behind the scenes look
4-star OT has Clemson in top schools, announces offer
4-star OT has Clemson in top schools, announces offer
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 96 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week