WATCH: Will Shipley high school highlights

Height: 5-11 Weight: 198 Hometown: Matthews, NC (Weddington HS) Class: 2021
#22 Overall, #2 RB, #2 NC
#49 Overall, #1 RB, #1 NC
# 55 Overall, # 1 APB, # 3 NC
Clemson freshman
Will Shipley is a highly regarded 5-star all-purpose back from Matthews, North Carolina.
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott knows that Shipley is super talented. "He's a man of many talents," Elliott said recently. "Once he gets to the green grass, you're not going to catch him. Has tremendous speed. Really good quickness for a guy his size. Can run through tackles very, very powerful. Once he gets a step on you, you're not going to catch this young man." Shipley is a versatile player for the Clemson offense. "I really, really like his temperament and personality," Elliott said. "He's a guy who has 'scatback' ability, but he's got the size and the power. He doesn't mind the dirty work when he needs to. He has the ability to play receiver and really, really, really good hands out of the backfield. He's going to be a guy who is going to be a matchup problem for a lot of people going forward."
Check out his latest highlights:
