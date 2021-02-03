|
WATCH: New Clemson TE talks signing with Tigers
Height: 6-4 Weight: 235 Hometown: Columbia, SC (A C Flora HS) Class: 2021
#43 TE-Y, #22 SC
# 94 TE, # 30 SC
AC Flora High School (SC) tight end
Banks Pope had his Signing Day ceremony today ahead of accepting a preferred walk-on role with the Tigers in 2021.
Pope was formerly committed to Appalachian State for a full ride before opting for the walk-on spot. He also had scholarship offers from Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty and Western Kentucky among more FBS programs. He talks about his Clemson lineage and what Dabo Swinney has told him about being a walk-on for the Tigers below:
.@ACFloraFootball's Banks Pope (@BanksPope1) is signed and sealed to walk on at #Clemson.— Mitch Brown (@MitchBTV_) February 3, 2021
Clemson lineage runs DEEP in his family - both of his brothers went there, his mom & dad, and now him. #NSD21 | @CoachCurtis35 | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/pLlljWmkj2
