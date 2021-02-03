WATCH: New Clemson TE talks signing with Tigers
by - 2021 Feb 3, Wed 14:22
Banks Pope - Tight End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.20)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 235   Hometown: Columbia, SC (A C Flora HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#43 TE-Y, #22 SC
Rivals:
24/7:
# 94 TE, # 30 SC

AC Flora High School (SC) tight end Banks Pope had his Signing Day ceremony today ahead of accepting a preferred walk-on role with the Tigers in 2021.

Pope was formerly committed to Appalachian State for a full ride before opting for the walk-on spot. He also had scholarship offers from Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty and Western Kentucky among more FBS programs.

He talks about his Clemson lineage and what Dabo Swinney has told him about being a walk-on for the Tigers below:

Banks Pope
Read More
