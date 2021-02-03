WATCH: Clemson dual-sport enrollee on signing with Tigers

Dutch Fork High School (SC) held its Signing Day ceremony today and honored Clemson football and baseball signee Will Taylor in that group. Taylor is slated to start in the quarterback position group and eventually move to wide receiver on the football side, while he is hailed as a strong outfield prospect on the diamond. He is slated to enroll this summer.

Check out his Signing Day thoughts below:

WATCH - @dfhsfootball QB Will Taylor (@willtaylor_10 ) officially signs with @ClemsonFB AND @ClemsonBaseball .



Taylor helped lead DF to their 5th straight state title in 2020.



"I can't wait to get there and hopefully win some championships." @WLTX #Clemson #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/xoVjeG7YNq — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) February 3, 2021

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email