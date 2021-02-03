WATCH: Clemson dual-sport enrollee on signing with Tigers
by - 2021 Feb 3, Wed 11:36
Will Taylor Photo
TigerNet: (3.02)

Height: 5-10   Weight: 157   Hometown: Columbia, SC (Dutch Fork HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#82 ATH, #15 SC
Rivals:
24/7:
# 129 ATH, # 23 SC

Dutch Fork High School (SC) held its Signing Day ceremony today and honored Clemson football and baseball signee Will Taylor in that group.

Taylor is slated to start in the quarterback position group and eventually move to wide receiver on the football side, while he is hailed as a strong outfield prospect on the diamond.

He is slated to enroll this summer.

Check out his Signing Day thoughts below:

