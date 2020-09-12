BREAKING

WATCH: Clemson RB commit rushes for over 200 yards in big win
by - Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:20 AM
Clemson running back commit Phil Mafah had a big night in Powder Springs, Georgia Friday.

Mafah, who committed to the Tigers in August 2019, rushed 16 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a Grayson (Ga.) 55-21 win over McEachern (Ga.).

Watch highlights from the action below:

Tags: Phil Mafah
