WATCH: Clemson RB commit rushes for over 200 yards in big win
|Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:20 AM-
Phil Mafah - Running Back
Height: 6-1 Weight: 215 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2021
TigerNet: (4.45)
ESPN:
#16 RB, #28 GA
Rivals:
#188 Overall, #9 RB, #18 GA
24/7:
# 28 RB, # 35 GA
Clemson running back commit Phil Mafah had a big night in Powder Springs, Georgia Friday.
Mafah, who committed to the Tigers in August 2019, rushed 16 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a Grayson (Ga.) 55-21 win over McEachern (Ga.).
Watch highlights from the action below:
