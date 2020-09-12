WATCH: Clemson RB commit rushes for over 200 yards in big win

Phil Mafah Running Back

Height: 6-1 Weight: 215 Hometown: Loganville, GA (Grayson HS) Class: 2021

#16 RB, #28 GA #16 RB, #28 GA Rivals:

#188 Overall, #9 RB, #18 GA #188 Overall, #9 RB, #18 GA 24/7:

# 28 RB, # 35 GA # 28 RB, # 35 GA 6-1215Loganville, GA (Grayson HS)2021

Clemson running back commit Phil Mafah had a big night in Powder Springs, Georgia Friday.

Mafah, who committed to the Tigers in August 2019, rushed 16 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a Grayson (Ga.) 55-21 win over McEachern (Ga.).

Watch highlights from the action below: