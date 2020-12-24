Virginia QB announces commitment to Clemson

He received a preferred walk-on offer earlier this month from the Tigers.

"Excited to receive a PWO from Clemson University!! Thank you @CoachStreeter @OLCoachCaldwell for the opportunity!" Wiles posted on Twitter at the time.

Wiles was committed to Tulane and de-committed earlier this month. UMass and Old Dominion are among his other reported full FBS offers.

Virginia high schools aren't playing until the spring. Wiles passed for 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns in a 12-2 Stone Bridge (Va) campaign that went to the Class 5 state championship as a junior.

Clemson has one 2021 signee at QB in 4-star Bubba Chandler (Bogart, Ga.), while Dutch Fork (SC)'s Will Taylor is an athlete starting at QB and likely moving to receiver later on at Clemson.