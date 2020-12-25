BREAKING

Breaking: Top in-state WR commits to Clemson
by - 2020 Dec 25, Fri 12:08
Adam Randall Photo
Adam Randall - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 198   Hometown: Myrtle Beach, SC (Myrtle Beach HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#234 Overall, #26 WR, #5 SC
24/7:
# 130 Overall, # 19 WR, # 4 SC
Randall put together a big junior season.
The Palmetto State's top-rated 2022 wide receiver committed to Clemson on Christmas Day.

Four-star Myrtle Beach High School target Adam Randall announced the pledge, picking the ACC's Tigers over Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee.

"I see myself being a big receiver on the outside that can do it all," Randall said. “Hopefully I can make an impact early.”

Randall has had a long relationship with the Tigers dating back to summer camps when he was in the 8th grade. He and receivers coach Tyler Grisham have been tight and that paid off for the Tigers when it came to his decision.

"I've been watching Clemson for a long time now," Randall said. “They have been a dominant program over the last decade. They have produced great receivers and have a good style of offense for big, physical, and fast receivers.”

The commitment boosts Clemson to No. 10 in the 2022 247Sports Team Composite rankings, with Randall joining 4-star linemen pledges Blake Miller and Collin Sadler in the Tigers' three-man class.

Randall tallied 46 catches for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

He is rated as high as the No. 130 overall prospect (Rivals).

