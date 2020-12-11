|
Top in-state LHP commits to Clemson
|2020 Dec 11, Fri 16:51-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC ( HS) Class: 2022
Clemson picked up a commitment from a top in-state 2022 left-hander in Boiling Springs High School's
Tristan Smith Friday, Diamond Prospects first reported.
He was rated the No. 2 player in the state for 2022 by Impact Baseball and No. 9 by Perfect Game:
Huge pickup here for #Clemson in 2022 with LHP Tristan Smith. Electric on the bump, fastball into mid-90s w/ heavy life, sliders shows swing/miss; one of the top arms in a loaded 2022 class, nationally. #9 per @PerfectGameUSA, @PGSelectFest alum. #GoTigers https://t.co/I3V30wAZR4— Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) December 11, 2020
Check out his offseason work below:
Uncommitted 2022 LHP Tristan Smith (@BaseballBSHS) sat 92-95 MPH today. Elite arm speed and wipeout slider present. Feel for all three pitches in the strike zone have improved tremendously in the past few months! pic.twitter.com/u7iNKuMBGH— Cory Welch (@coachcorywelch) May 22, 2020
No shortage of BIG velo today at @LakePointSports for the #PBRClassic— Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) June 12, 2020
Uncommitted ‘22 LHP Tristan Smith (SC)
FB: 94-95 (??9??6????)
SL: 81-82
Dominant with the fastball. Huge upside. @PhilKerberPBR @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/NOvAVE2EOE
Tristan Smith (2022 SC) was 91-94 in the first. Slider showing well early with great tilt at 77. #WWBAWorlds @PG_Coastal @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/WAwKnh262A— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 9, 2020
‘22 LHP Tristan Smith (@TheCanesBB) bringing something early morning heat to the #WPClassic.— Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) September 13, 2020
FB: 90-94
CB: 76-78
CH: 85@ShooterHunt @prepbaseball @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/aekuWWB69b
Uncommitted 2022 - Tristan Smith of Boiling Springs HS - 91-94 mph in his first two innings at @IPClassic pic.twitter.com/95Y5oEqAXo— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) March 6, 2020
2022 LHP Tristan Smith of Boiling Springs HS (Uncommitted) showed again today why he is the top southpaw in the 2022 class. Fastball sat 90-92 MPH in his three innings of work. #DPScrimmages pic.twitter.com/YzhmTc1QYv— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) February 29, 2020
‘22 LHP Tristan Smith (SC) dominant thus far. Very deceptive crossfire delivery, extremely quick arm, FB working 90-93 with excellent angle, throws SL to both sides with excellent bite. High-end arm. @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Coastal #WWBA16U pic.twitter.com/HLLmMYdWks— Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 16, 2020
On Thursday, Boiling Springs HS 2022 LHP Tristan Smith made a commitment to play baseball at Clemson University.— Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) December 11, 2020