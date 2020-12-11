Top in-state LHP commits to Clemson

Tristan Smith LH Pitcher

Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC Class: 2022

Clemson picked up a commitment from a top in-state 2022 left-hander in Boiling Springs High School's Tristan Smith Friday, Diamond Prospects first reported. He was rated the No. 2 player in the state for 2022 by Impact Baseball and No. 9 by Perfect Game:

Huge pickup here for #Clemson in 2022 with LHP Tristan Smith. Electric on the bump, fastball into mid-90s w/ heavy life, sliders shows swing/miss; one of the top arms in a loaded 2022 class, nationally. #9 per @PerfectGameUSA, @PGSelectFest alum. #GoTigers https://t.co/I3V30wAZR4 — Jheremy Brown (@JBrownPG) December 11, 2020

Check out his offseason work below:

Uncommitted 2022 LHP Tristan Smith (@BaseballBSHS) sat 92-95 MPH today. Elite arm speed and wipeout slider present. Feel for all three pitches in the strike zone have improved tremendously in the past few months! pic.twitter.com/u7iNKuMBGH — Cory Welch (@coachcorywelch) May 22, 2020

No shortage of BIG velo today at @LakePointSports for the #PBRClassic



Uncommitted ‘22 LHP Tristan Smith (SC)



FB: 94-95 (??9??6????)

SL: 81-82



Dominant with the fastball. Huge upside. @PhilKerberPBR @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/NOvAVE2EOE — Shooter Hunt (@ShooterHunt) June 12, 2020

Tristan Smith (2022 SC) was 91-94 in the first. Slider showing well early with great tilt at 77. #WWBAWorlds @PG_Coastal @PG_Uncommitted pic.twitter.com/WAwKnh262A — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) October 9, 2020

Uncommitted 2022 - Tristan Smith of Boiling Springs HS - 91-94 mph in his first two innings at @IPClassic pic.twitter.com/95Y5oEqAXo — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) March 6, 2020

2022 LHP Tristan Smith of Boiling Springs HS (Uncommitted) showed again today why he is the top southpaw in the 2022 class. Fastball sat 90-92 MPH in his three innings of work. #DPScrimmages pic.twitter.com/YzhmTc1QYv — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) February 29, 2020

‘22 LHP Tristan Smith (SC) dominant thus far. Very deceptive crossfire delivery, extremely quick arm, FB working 90-93 with excellent angle, throws SL to both sides with excellent bite. High-end arm. @PG_Uncommitted @PG_Coastal #WWBA16U pic.twitter.com/HLLmMYdWks — Perfect Game Scout (@PG_Scouting) July 16, 2020

On Thursday, Boiling Springs HS 2022 LHP Tristan Smith made a commitment to play baseball at Clemson University. — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) December 11, 2020