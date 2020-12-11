Top in-state LHP commits to Clemson
by - 2020 Dec 11, Fri 16:51
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Tristan Smith - LH Pitcher Copy Embed Code
Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Boiling Springs, SC ( HS)   Class: 2022

Clemson picked up a commitment from a top in-state 2022 left-hander in Boiling Springs High School's Tristan Smith Friday, Diamond Prospects first reported.

He was rated the No. 2 player in the state for 2022 by Impact Baseball and No. 9 by Perfect Game:

Check out his offseason work below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson QB target includes Tigers in top group
Clemson QB target includes Tigers in top group
Tigers stay perfect with road win over Virginia
Tigers stay perfect with road win over Virginia
Georgia Tech-Miami game canceled
Georgia Tech-Miami game canceled
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 94 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week