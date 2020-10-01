Breaking: Talented Texan DB commits to Clemson

Andrew Mukuba Safety

Height: 6-0 Weight: 185 Hometown: Austin, TX (LBJ HS) Class: 2021

#194 Overall, #7 S, #33 TX

#26 DB, #56 TX #26 DB, #56 TX 24/7:

# 212 Overall, # 14 S, # 36 TX # 212 Overall, # 14 S, # 36 TX 6-0185Austin, TX (LBJ HS)2021

Clemson’s future secondary received a boost Thursday with 4-star Austin (Tx.) safety Andrew Mukuba’s commitment.

Picking the Tigers over hometown Texas and defending champ LSU, Mukuba is the lone DB in the 2021 Clemson class currently, which has 17 now with Mukuba and athlete Will Taylor’s addition this week.

Mukuba said in his Instagram live announcement that he will enroll early.

He is rated as high as the No. 7 safety nationally and top-200 overall (194; ESPN).

The Tigers’ class is rated fifth nationally by the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Mukuba was named the 2019 District 12-5A-I Offensive Newcomer of the Year and unanimous first-team AllDistrict. He totaled 50 tackles and 3 interceptions on defense, while adding in 1,200 yards receiving to go along with 15 total touchdowns. He picked off a pass and caught a TD in LBJ Austin's season opener last week.

