|
Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Mar 4, Thu 17:02-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Alfonzo Allen - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.77)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 205 Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS) Class: 2022
#175 Overall, #13 DB, #21 FL
# 20 S, # 46 FL
Four-star 2022 Hallandale, Florida safety
Alfonzo Allen placed Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.
Height: 6-1 Weight: 205 Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
#229 Overall, #16 S, #33 FL
#229 Overall, #16 S, #33 FL
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #13 DB, #21 FL
24/7:
# 20 S, # 46 FL
Four-star 2022 Hallandale, Florida safety
Alfonzo Allen placed Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.
Allen's full top-12 is Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, South Carolina, UAB, USF, Arizona State, UCF and Southern Cal. Allen, who picked up All-County honors in a short junior campaign, picked up a Clemson offer last June.
Allen's full top-12 is Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, South Carolina, UAB, USF, Arizona State, UCF and Southern Cal.
Allen, who picked up All-County honors in a short junior campaign, picked up a Clemson offer last June.
He has close to 50 announced offers already (48).
TOP 12 #LLB?? @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/yV1Of3sjaw— alfonzo allen jr (@f0reignb0yfonzo) March 4, 2021
Florida Boy?? pic.twitter.com/IOjY9woHgm— alfonzo allen jr (@f0reignb0yfonzo) January 27, 2021
Tags: Alfonzo Allen
- Big Cinco missing from 2021 Roster TigerNet -
- is this the highest rated Roster under Dabo ? -
- TNET: Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools -
- TNET: Elliott looking for improvement from offensive line, offense as a whole -
- I finally figured out why NFL Free Agency bothers me. It -
- TTT in the 80's memory...arriving noonish Friday, exiting -
- Will we get to see any videos of practice drills? -
- Brenen now 100% Clemson -
- Clemson softball set to travel to Virginia -
- TNET: WATCH: Amari Rodgers impresses on bench at pre-NFL draft showcase -
- Please let this model succeed (pay for play) -
- Ring Ceremony - 36 yrs late ! -
- At Least It Wasn't On The Police Report -
- TNET: Clemson baseball opens ACC action hosting Notre Dame -
- TNET: Clemson offensive lineman admits performance last season "pisses me off" -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson cornerback no longer with the team, expected to enter transfer portal
- Dabo Swinney makes first public comments on Derion Kendrick transfer
- Dabo makes call to Texas QB Cade Klubnik for much-awaited offer
- Former Clemson WR released by Titans
- Would Swinney use transfer portal to add a corner?
- Swinney moves Justyn Ross to the slot, says Tigers are "back in business"
- Swinney likes his freshmen as Tigers get physical at practice
- ESPN's Kiper breaks down draft prospects of Etienne, Rodgers, Powell and Carman
- Tigers-Gamecocks game in Clemson postponed
- DJ Uiagalelei watched Trevor Lawrence and learned valuable lessons in 2020
- Copyright © 1995 - 2021 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<