Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Mar 4, Thu 17:02
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Alfonzo Allen - Safety Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 205   Hometown: Hallandale, FL (Hallandale HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#229 Overall, #16 S, #33 FL
Rivals:
#175 Overall, #13 DB, #21 FL
24/7:
# 20 S, # 46 FL

Four-star 2022 Hallandale, Florida safety Alfonzo Allen placed Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday.

Allen's full top-12 is Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, South Carolina, UAB, USF, Arizona State, UCF and Southern Cal.

Allen, who picked up All-County honors in a short junior campaign, picked up a Clemson offer last June.

He has close to 50 announced offers already (48).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB claimed by 49ers
Former Clemson DB claimed by 49ers
Clemson loses road matchup with Syracuse
Clemson loses road matchup with Syracuse
Jim Boeheim takes shot at reporter's height after win over Clemson
Jim Boeheim takes shot at reporter's height after win over Clemson
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 96 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week