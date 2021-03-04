Talented Florida safety has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2022 Hallandale, Florida safety Alfonzo Allen placed Clemson in his top schools list on Thursday. Allen's full top-12 is Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, South Carolina, UAB, USF, Arizona State, UCF and Southern Cal. Allen, who picked up All-County honors in a short junior campaign, picked up a Clemson offer last June.

He has close to 50 announced offers already (48).

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email