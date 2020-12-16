Signee analysis: 4-star WR Beaux Collins

Clemson signed another top talent out of the state of California in 4-star receiver Beaux Collins. More on Collins... Beaux Collins - 4-star WR - Bellflower, Ca. Committed since: 1/25/20. Listed size: 6-2.5 195. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Collins was among the Clemson signees unable to get in a high school season during the pandemic, but he enrolls early with quite the advantage of already working with 2021 Clemson QB-frontrunner DJ Uiagalelei, as a former teammate at St. John Bosco (Ca.). Collins’ junior video shows skills as a route-runner, who can use his size and physicality to make plays downfield and some speed to get away from defenders to the end zone. Depth chart fit: Collins played a little bit of everywhere in Bosco’s wide-open attack and really could fit wherever the Tigers might need to plug him in early. He played primarily on the boundary there but could be a strong option on the field side or in the slot as well.

Tyler Grisham on Collins: "When you watch Beaux Collins play, you can see immediately that he's a very polished receiver. He comes from a great program...Polished, hard worker. Very dedicated to his craft and is always working to improve. He's going to be able to come in and help us because he has a great understanding of the wideout position. Really does, man. He's worked his craft really well and it shows up on tape each and every week."

Clemson bio

Overview: A national top 50 player according to ESPN.com … played two high school seasons with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 57 overall player in the nation, as well as the tenth-best receiver and third-best player in the state of California … ESPN.com ranked him No. 46 overall and as the third-best receiver in the nation and the fifth-best player in California … did not have a 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic … as a junior in 2019, had 41 receptions for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns … averaged 24.6 yards per reception … helped team to state title, a 13-1 record and a No. 1 national ranking in 2019 … had five 100-yard games … had biggest game against Liberty High with four catches for 178 yards, when all four receptions went for a touchdown including a career-long 80-yard catch … had at least one touchdown reception in nine of the 14 games … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … committed to Clemson on Jan. 25, 2020 … recruited by Tyler Grisham and Todd Bates … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … signed with Clemson on Dec. 16, 2020, his 18th birthday … played for Jason Negro at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. … born Dec. 16, 2002.

