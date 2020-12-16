|
Signee analysis: 4-star WR Beaux Collins
|2020 Dec 16, Wed 10:27-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 195 Hometown: Bellflower, CA (St. John Bosco HS) Class: 2021
#46 Overall, #3 WR, #5 CA
#57 Overall, #10 WR, #3 CA
# 182 Overall, # 26 WR, # 15 CA
Clemson signed another top talent out of the state of California in 4-star receiver
Beaux Collins.
More on Collins... Beaux Collins - 4-star WR - Bellflower, Ca. Committed since: 1/25/20. Listed size: 6-2.5 195. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Collins was among the Clemson signees unable to get in a high school season during the pandemic, but he enrolls early with quite the advantage of already working with 2021 Clemson QB-frontrunner DJ Uiagalelei, as a former teammate at St. John Bosco (Ca.). Collins’ junior video shows skills as a route-runner, who can use his size and physicality to make plays downfield and some speed to get away from defenders to the end zone. Depth chart fit: Collins played a little bit of everywhere in Bosco’s wide-open attack and really could fit wherever the Tigers might need to plug him in early. He played primarily on the boundary there but could be a strong option on the field side or in the slot as well.
More on Collins...
Beaux Collins - 4-star WR - Bellflower, Ca.
Committed since: 1/25/20.
Listed size: 6-2.5 195.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Collins was among the Clemson signees unable to get in a high school season during the pandemic, but he enrolls early with quite the advantage of already working with 2021 Clemson QB-frontrunner DJ Uiagalelei, as a former teammate at St. John Bosco (Ca.). Collins’ junior video shows skills as a route-runner, who can use his size and physicality to make plays downfield and some speed to get away from defenders to the end zone.
Depth chart fit: Collins played a little bit of everywhere in Bosco’s wide-open attack and really could fit wherever the Tigers might need to plug him in early. He played primarily on the boundary there but could be a strong option on the field side or in the slot as well.
Tyler Grisham on Collins: "When you watch Beaux Collins play, you can see immediately that he's a very polished receiver. He comes from a great program...Polished, hard worker. Very dedicated to his craft and is always working to improve. He's going to be able to come in and help us because he has a great understanding of the wideout position. Really does, man. He's worked his craft really well and it shows up on tape each and every week."
Clemson bio
Overview: A national top 50 player according to ESPN.com … played two high school seasons with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei … Rivals.com listed him as the No. 57 overall player in the nation, as well as the tenth-best receiver and third-best player in the state of California … ESPN.com ranked him No. 46 overall and as the third-best receiver in the nation and the fifth-best player in California … did not have a 2020 high school season due to the COVID-19 pandemic … as a junior in 2019, had 41 receptions for 1,008 yards and 14 touchdowns … averaged 24.6 yards per reception … helped team to state title, a 13-1 record and a No. 1 national ranking in 2019 … had five 100-yard games … had biggest game against Liberty High with four catches for 178 yards, when all four receptions went for a touchdown including a career-long 80-yard catch … had at least one touchdown reception in nine of the 14 games … selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … committed to Clemson on Jan. 25, 2020 … recruited by Tyler Grisham and Todd Bates … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2021 … signed with Clemson on Dec. 16, 2020, his 18th birthday … played for Jason Negro at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. … born Dec. 16, 2002.
Welcome to the #ClemsonFamily, @beaux_collins?????????— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 16, 2020
???????#We2Deep21 pic.twitter.com/f78FAjGYIB
- Back in my day... -
- Couldn't sleep in this morning, today's a BIG DAY -
- TNET: Tony Elliott releases statement on Auburn coaching rumors -
- Do we pull for the Bucknutts -
- TNET: Herbstreit says Lawrence has chance at "Heisman Moment" against Notre Dame -
- Ladson -
- At the end of the game, win or lose -
- Championship Gameday! Beer Choice Today? -
- Gameday wake up call -
- I’m still concerned about these clear advantages for ND: -
- Did you know Puma & Adidas were founded by 2 brothers -
- "1-2-3-4"-- --"1---2---3----4" -
- Defense in ACC Championship Game -
- So 2020 Pac-12 football just pulled off the following -
- Barrett Carter...maybe the best LB recruit -
- Click the link below to read more!
- WATCH: Hunter Renfrow takes a vicious hit to the head
- Former Clemson QB reportedly enters transfer portal
- Swinney updates Justyn Ross checkup, says Tigers healthy for Notre Dame
- Signing Day Central 2021
- Clemson LB has surgery, ruled out for season
- TV announcers for Clemson-Notre Dame
- Ticket prices for Clemson-Notre Dame skyrocketing
- Swinney says Playoff staying in Rose Bowl makes "no sense" with no fans
- Venables not looking elsewhere, loves feeling "valued" at Clemson
- Auburn fires Guz Malzahn
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<