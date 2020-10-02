Recruiting rankings: Clemson strengthens top-5 spot with pair of commits

The Tigers' 2021 recruiting class was bolstered by a pair of commitments this week.

Clemson ranks as high as fourth in the team recruiting rankings (ESPN), with four-star Austin (Tx.) safety Andrew Mukuba and in-state athlete Will Taylor bringing the Tigers to 17 commitments.

Clemson has the third-highest average rating per recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings (93.89), preceded by Ohio State (94.61) and Alabama (93.99). Their cumulative rankings have Alabama on top (304.17), followed by Ohio State (302.10), Oregon (276.76), LSU (271.75) and Clemson (271.64). There's a gap back to Tennessee at sixth with its 25-commit class (261.65).

Rivals ranks Clemson's class the lowest at ninth.

All-purpose back Will Shipley (Matthews, NC) is still Clemson's highest-rated commit at No. 24 as a 5-star in the 247Sports Composite.