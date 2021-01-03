|
Recruiting rankings: Clemson class up to No. 1 in average signee ranking
|2021 Jan 3, Sun 11:12-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Tristan Leigh - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet:
(4.81)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS) Class: 2021
#17 Overall, #4 OT, #1 VA
# 15 Overall, # 4 OT, # 2 VA
Clemson jumped as high as two spots in the 2021 team recruiting rankings after Saturday's addition of 5-star offensive tackle
Tristan Leigh.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 270 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS) Class: 2021
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA
#22 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA
Rivals:
#17 Overall, #4 OT, #1 VA
24/7:
# 15 Overall, # 4 OT, # 2 VA
Clemson jumped as high as two spots in the 2021 team recruiting rankings after Saturday's addition of 5-star offensive tackle
Tristan Leigh.
Rivals.com slotted the Tigers' 19-man class up two to No. 4 overall and No. 1 in average rating with Ohio State (3.95). The 247Sports Team Composite and ESPN also have Clemson fourth overall, while 247's own rankings have the Tigers fifth. The 247Sports Team Composite rates Clemson with the third-highest average class (94.02) behind Alabama (94.62) and Ohio State (94.56). Leigh is the Tigers' highest-rated signee at No. 11 overall and No. 4 at his position with the 247Sports Composite.
Rivals.com slotted the Tigers' 19-man class up two to No. 4 overall and No. 1 in average rating with Ohio State (3.95).
The 247Sports Team Composite and ESPN also have Clemson fourth overall, while 247's own rankings have the Tigers fifth.
The 247Sports Team Composite rates Clemson with the third-highest average class (94.02) behind Alabama (94.62) and Ohio State (94.56).
Leigh is the Tigers' highest-rated signee at No. 11 overall and No. 4 at his position with the 247Sports Composite.
The 2021 class will wrap with a Feb. 3 National Signing Day.
Tags: Tristan Leigh
- Idiot Posters -
- Sky is definitely not falling down and a couple of playoff blowouts after 2 nattys is not the -
- CFB Rankings -
- How time flies! -
- Player development with Conn and Hall -
- May tell the boss man I'm going to opt-out tomorrow. -
- What do you know? -
- We are overachieving (long post) -
- 2021 Road Games -
- 12,000th TU for TigerzzRoar -
- Did OSU punt at all during the first 3 quarters? -
- Respect for Clemson -
- TNET: Inside Look: Grading Clemson versus Ohio State -
- So... who was the best Clemson QB? DW4 or TL16? -
- So now that Trevor is finished with his Clemson career -
- Click the link below to read more!
- WATCH: Christian Wilkins says a few words to Hunter Renfrow after tackle
- Tony Elliott to miss Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal
- Trevor Lawrence on his future plans
- With loss of Elliott, Swinney breaks the glass and puts secret plan into action
- WATCH: Reporter accidentally tells Trevor Lawrence he needs to shave his mustache
- Clemson announces players out for Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State
- Brent Venables defends Dabo Swinney: "Nobody on this earth that I have more respect for"
- Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status
- Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
- WATCH: Christian Wilkins mic'd up for win over Raiders
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<