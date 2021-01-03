Recruiting rankings: Clemson class up to No. 1 in average signee ranking

Rivals.com slotted the Tigers' 19-man class up two to No. 4 overall and No. 1 in average rating with Ohio State (3.95).

The 247Sports Team Composite and ESPN also have Clemson fourth overall, while 247's own rankings have the Tigers fifth.

The 247Sports Team Composite rates Clemson with the third-highest average class (94.02) behind Alabama (94.62) and Ohio State (94.56).

Leigh is the Tigers' highest-rated signee at No. 11 overall and No. 4 at his position with the 247Sports Composite.