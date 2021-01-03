Recruiting rankings: Clemson class up to No. 1 in average signee ranking
by - 2021 Jan 3, Sun 11:12
Tristan Leigh Photo
Tristan Leigh - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 270   Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#22 Overall, #4 OT, #2 VA
Rivals:
#17 Overall, #4 OT, #1 VA
24/7:
# 15 Overall, # 4 OT, # 2 VA
Leigh boosted Clemson's class ranking up two spots and tied for No. 1 in average rating with Rivals.
Clemson jumped as high as two spots in the 2021 team recruiting rankings after Saturday's addition of 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

Rivals.com slotted the Tigers' 19-man class up two to No. 4 overall and No. 1 in average rating with Ohio State (3.95).

The 247Sports Team Composite and ESPN also have Clemson fourth overall, while 247's own rankings have the Tigers fifth.

The 247Sports Team Composite rates Clemson with the third-highest average class (94.02) behind Alabama (94.62) and Ohio State (94.56).

Leigh is the Tigers' highest-rated signee at No. 11 overall and No. 4 at his position with the 247Sports Composite.

The 2021 class will wrap with a Feb. 3 National Signing Day.

