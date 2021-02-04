BREAKING

Recruiting rankings: Clemson 2021 class finishes third nationally by average rating
2021 Feb 4
Troy Stellato was among a star-studded Clemson class.
Clemson's 2021 scholarship group didn't see any changes over the last month to Wednesday's National Signing Day, after the announcement that 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh had joined the group in January.

The Tigers had risen to the top average rating per recruit on Rivals at the time of Leigh's signing, but they ended up finishing third in that category on both Rivals (3.95) and 247Sports (94.02) behind Alabama (4.04/95) and Ohio State (4/94.52).

The Crimson Tide were able to maintain that top average despite a 27-man class, compared to 21 for the Buckeyes and 19 for the Tigers.

In total points, Clemson's class finished fifth on the 247Sports Composite (291.20), behind Alabama (327.91), Ohio State (309.49), Georgia (294.55) and LSU (291.37). The group ranked fourth on ESPN and seventh on Rivals.

Miami was the next-best out of the ACC in the 247Sports Composite (12th; 263.12) with UNC not far behind (14th; 256.66) and Florida State also cracked the top-25 (22nd; 214.97). Palmetto State rival South Carolina tallied 13 pledges and a 77th overall ranking (157.05).

