Peach State TE has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2022 West Forsyth High School (Ga.) tight end Oscar Delp released his top schools list and included Clemson in it Monday. Delp added a Clemson offer in late December. He totaled nine receiving scores and over 700 yards as the Region 6-7A offensive player of the year as a junior. His uncle, James Chappell, played receiver for the Tigers in the '90s.

Check out his whole top schools list below:

Top 13 (recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/Ziw6sDjGNP — Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) February 15, 2021

