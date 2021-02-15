Peach State TE has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Feb 15, Mon 17:04
Oscar Delp - Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#177 Overall, #5 TE, #17 GA
24/7:
# 13 TE, # 26 GA
Four-star 2022 West Forsyth High School (Ga.) tight end Oscar Delp released his top schools list and included Clemson in it Monday.

Delp added a Clemson offer in late December. He totaled nine receiving scores and over 700 yards as the Region 6-7A offensive player of the year as a junior.

His uncle, James Chappell, played receiver for the Tigers in the '90s.

Check out his whole top schools list below:

