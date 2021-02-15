|
Peach State TE has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Feb 15, Mon 17:04-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Oscar Delp -
TigerNet:
(4.70)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2022
#177 Overall, #5 TE, #17 GA
# 13 TE, # 26 GA
Four-star 2022 West Forsyth High School (Ga.) tight end
Oscar Delp released his top schools list and included Clemson in it Monday.
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Cumming, GA (West Forsyth HS) Class: 2022
ESPN:
Rivals:
#177 Overall, #5 TE, #17 GA
24/7:
# 13 TE, # 26 GA
Four-star 2022 West Forsyth High School (Ga.) tight end
Oscar Delp released his top schools list and included Clemson in it Monday.
Delp added a Clemson offer in late December. He totaled nine receiving scores and over 700 yards as the Region 6-7A offensive player of the year as a junior. His uncle, James Chappell, played receiver for the Tigers in the '90s.
Delp added a Clemson offer in late December. He totaled nine receiving scores and over 700 yards as the Region 6-7A offensive player of the year as a junior.
His uncle, James Chappell, played receiver for the Tigers in the '90s.
Check out his whole top schools list below:
Top 13 (recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/Ziw6sDjGNP— Oscar Delp (@DelpOscar) February 15, 2021
Tags: Oscar Delp
- Boys...he might be my coot running buddy but he ain't -
- EX-NFL player Vincent Jackson.. -
- TNET: Peach State TE has Clemson in top schools -
- 9 inches of white -
- LS Development -
- Post below- "Anybody else think Swoffie is behind ..." -
- TNET: Brownell concerned another COVID pause will stop Tigers' momentum -
- Spring Football Game? -
- Ty Simpson announcement delayed due to storm -
- Brad Brownell told ACC Media about COVID pause... -
- NFL 2021 Draft props -
- If this is just another staffer COVID positive... -
- Boston College let's go of bkball coach.... -
- Mahomes or Watson? -
- Lets hope we handle our COVID pause better than last time... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Clemson CB enters transfer portal
- Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day
- Trevor Lawrence impressive as new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, NFL look on
- Dabo Swinney doesn't need transfer portal: "I just have to go to the locker room"
- Former Clemson LB commits to LSU
- Top defensive lineman set to make decision, Tigers in good spot
- Former Clemson DB commits to Marshall
- Trevor Lawrence Pro Day brings national showcase for Clemson football
- Former Clemson QB signs with CFL team
- Nick Honor takes it to the bank, hitting game-winner to beat Georgia Tech
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<