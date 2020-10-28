Ohio lineman commits to Clemson
by - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 9:22 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Blake Miller - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (3.93)

Height: 6-6   Weight: 315   Hometown: Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#119 Overall, #16 OL, #5 OH
24/7:
# 34 OT, # 10 OH
Ohio lineman commits to Clemson

Strongsville (Ohio) 2022 OT Blake Miller announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday, the first for the Tigers' 2022 class.

He recently unveiled his top-5 schools also including Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Florida in the mix.

Clemson offered him on the first day they handed out official 2022 offers in June.

“Clemson is definitely a very special program,” Miller said recently. “They just have a level of care for their players you don’t see a lot of other places. That, to me, is what really makes them stick out. That, also to me, is why I feel they do as consistently do as well as they do. It’s because they care about their players, and they recruit not only on talent, but they recruit good people.”

He said he has a strong relationship with Clemson O-line coach Robbie Caldwell and likes what he sees from the Tigers.

“I feel like I have a pretty strong relationship with him,” Miller said. “He’s a great person, a great coach and very knowledgeable. He’s been coaching for awhile, and he’s produced plenty of dudes. He really knows his stuff.”

“They play a very physical game, but their game is also very technically sound. I really like that. They just don’t play like they are just out there to hit someone and that’s it. They are surgically moving their feet, using their hands and using phenomenal as well as being hyper-aggressive in the way they play.”

Miller is rated as high as the No. 16 OT in the nation and top-150 overall (119; Rivals).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Ohio lineman commits to Clemson
Ohio lineman commits to Clemson
Former Clemson soccer coach passes away
Former Clemson soccer coach passes away
2020 ACC Football Championship game set
2020 ACC Football Championship game set
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 94 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week