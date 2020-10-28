Ohio lineman commits to Clemson

Blake Miller Offensive Tackle

Height: 6-6 Weight: 315 Hometown: Strongsville, OH (Strongsville HS) Class: 2022

#119 Overall, #16 OL, #5 OH

# 34 OT, # 10 OH

Strongsville (Ohio) 2022 OT Blake Miller announced a commitment to Clemson on Wednesday, the first for the Tigers' 2022 class.

He recently unveiled his top-5 schools also including Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Florida in the mix.

Clemson offered him on the first day they handed out official 2022 offers in June.

“Clemson is definitely a very special program,” Miller said recently. “They just have a level of care for their players you don’t see a lot of other places. That, to me, is what really makes them stick out. That, also to me, is why I feel they do as consistently do as well as they do. It’s because they care about their players, and they recruit not only on talent, but they recruit good people.”

He said he has a strong relationship with Clemson O-line coach Robbie Caldwell and likes what he sees from the Tigers.

“I feel like I have a pretty strong relationship with him,” Miller said. “He’s a great person, a great coach and very knowledgeable. He’s been coaching for awhile, and he’s produced plenty of dudes. He really knows his stuff.”

“They play a very physical game, but their game is also very technically sound. I really like that. They just don’t play like they are just out there to hit someone and that’s it. They are surgically moving their feet, using their hands and using phenomenal as well as being hyper-aggressive in the way they play.”

Miller is rated as high as the No. 16 OT in the nation and top-150 overall (119; Rivals).

