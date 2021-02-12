No. 1-rated DT has Clemson in top schools
by - 2021 Feb 12, Fri 11:22
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2021 Top Targets
Walter Nolen - Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 300   Hometown: Cordova, TN (St. Benedict at Auburndale HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#2 Overall, #1 , #1 TN
Rivals:
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 TN
24/7:
# 3 Overall, # 1 DT, # 1 TN
Nolen is rated as high as the No. 2 player for the 2022 class.
Nolen is rated as high as the No. 2 player for the 2022 class.

The nation's No. 1 defensive tackle for 2022 confirmed Friday that Clemson is in the mix for his college playing days.

Cordova, Tennessee's Walter Nolen praised the program this week in an interview with TigerNet, noting how the Tigers mix in young players early.

"I like the way they carry themselves," Nolen said of the Clemson defense.

Nolen is rated as high as the No. 2 overall player for the 2022 class.

The other teams in his top schools are LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and Southern Cal.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson falls to No. 4 NC State
Clemson falls to No. 4 NC State
Clemson looks to build on streak hosting Georgia Tech
Clemson looks to build on streak hosting Georgia Tech
Trevor Lawrence gives timeline on his surgery
Trevor Lawrence gives timeline on his surgery
2021 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (78 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week