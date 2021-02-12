|
No. 1-rated DT has Clemson in top schools
|2021 Feb 12, Fri 11:22-
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 300 Hometown: Cordova, TN (St. Benedict at Auburndale HS) Class: 2022
#2 Overall, #1 , #1 TN
#4 Overall, #1 DT, #1 TN
# 3 Overall, # 1 DT, # 1 TN
The nation's No. 1 defensive tackle for 2022 confirmed Friday that Clemson is in the mix for his college playing days.
Cordova, Tennessee's Walter Nolen praised the program this week in an interview with TigerNet, noting how the Tigers mix in young players early. "I like the way they carry themselves," Nolen said of the Clemson defense. Nolen is rated as high as the No. 2 overall player for the 2022 class.
Cordova, Tennessee's Walter Nolen praised the program this week in an interview with TigerNet, noting how the Tigers mix in young players early.
"I like the way they carry themselves," Nolen said of the Clemson defense.
Nolen is rated as high as the No. 2 overall player for the 2022 class.
The other teams in his top schools are LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and Southern Cal.
Honored and blessed to say at this moment to have named my top ten schools at the moment recruitment is still fully open @Hayesfawcett3 @ChadSimmons_ @YONO96933567 @BigWalter79 @Coach_WallsSBA @dzoloty @ESPN3ALLDAY pic.twitter.com/An8GLk8v5G— Walter Nolen9?????? (@WalterNolen4) February 12, 2021
