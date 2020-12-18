No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
2020 Dec 18
Shemar Stewart - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 236   Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#3 Overall, #1 DE, #1 FL
Rivals:
#35 Overall, #4 DE, #5 FL
24/7:
# 2 Overall, # 1 SDE, # 1 FL

Opa Locka, Florida 5-star defensive end Shemar Stewart included Clemson in a late Friday top schools list.

Stewart is rated as a No. 1 DE for 2022 and a top-5 overall prospect by both ESPN and 247Sports.

He added a Clemson offer in July.

See his whole top-10 below:

