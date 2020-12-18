|
No. 1-rated DE has Clemson in top schools
Shemar Stewart - Defensive End
TigerNet:
(5.00)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 236 Hometown: Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace HS) Class: 2022
#35 Overall, #4 DE, #5 FL
# 2 Overall, # 1 SDE, # 1 FL
Opa Locka, Florida 5-star defensive end
Shemar Stewart included Clemson in a late Friday top schools list.
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
Stewart is rated as a No. 1 DE for 2022 and a top-5 overall prospect by both ESPN and 247Sports.
He added a Clemson offer in July.
See his whole top-10 below:
It was all a dream #top10 @MonsignorPaceFB @TheRealCoachMoe pic.twitter.com/os07qsBXiT— Shemar Stewart (@ShemarStewart14) December 19, 2020
