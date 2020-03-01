|
Nation's No. 1 player sporting a Tiger tattoo
Height: 6-4 Weight: 265 Hometown: Corona, CA (Centennial HS) Class: 2021
#3 Overall, #2 DE, #1 CA
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 CA
#2 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 CA
Five-star 2021 defensive end and Clemson commit
Korey Foreman of Corona (CA) Centennial showed up at the Rivals Showcase this past weekend sporting some new ink.
Foreman committed to Clemson on an elite Junior Day back in January. Foreman had offers from all of the major players, including Alabama, Florida Ohio St., Notre Dame, Texas, and Southern Cal. He showed up at the Rivals Showcase in Los Angeles at East LA College sporting a Tiger on his left arm. He was also wearing a Clemson headband.
Korey Foreman (@koreyforeman54) is the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class and committed to Clemson.— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2020
Already has the tiger tattoo at the @Rivals showcase ?? pic.twitter.com/mKEUSyJHJ5
No. 1 high school prospect and Clemson commit, Korey Foreman is already rocking a Tigers tattoo ??— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) March 1, 2020
(via @PaulStrelowTI, @Rivals)pic.twitter.com/WkMoFR1vnZ
