In-state catcher commits to Clemson

Ty Marshall Catcher

Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Cayce, SC (Brookland-Cayce HS) Class: 2023 5-10165Cayce, SC (Brookland-Cayce HS)2023

Clemson baseball added to its 2023 class with another in-state prospect Tuesday.

Brookland-Cayce High School catcher Ty Marshall is now a Clemson pledge, it was announced on social media:

2023 Brookland Cayce Baseball Catcher, Ty Marshall, has Committed to Clemson. So proud of this young man. pic.twitter.com/dSIw7bws8G — Joe Mergo (@jmergo) October 6, 2020

Check out the new Clemson commit in action below:

2023 C Ty Marshall from @CBCBaseballClub 2023 throws the runner out at second base for the 2nd out of the bottom of the 2nd inning. Quick pop time and an accurate throw is all you need! #BlackBear #TheBestPlayHere pic.twitter.com/fGPHFBwD1t — Prospect Select (@PSBaseballinc) August 4, 2020