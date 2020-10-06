|
In-state catcher commits to Clemson
|Tuesday, October 6, 2020 10:30 AM-
|
Height: 5-10 Weight: 165 Hometown: Cayce, SC (Brookland-Cayce HS) Class: 2023
Clemson baseball added to its 2023 class with another in-state prospect Tuesday.
Brookland-Cayce High School catcher Ty Marshall is now a Clemson pledge, it was announced on social media:
2023 Brookland Cayce Baseball Catcher, Ty Marshall, has Committed to Clemson. So proud of this young man. pic.twitter.com/dSIw7bws8G— Joe Mergo (@jmergo) October 6, 2020
Check out the new Clemson commit in action below:
Some summer highlights @PBR_SC @diamondprospect @CBCBaseballClub pic.twitter.com/Nvm9Q2hCbN— Ty Marshall (@Tymarshall05) August 30, 2020
2023 C Ty Marshall from @CBCBaseballClub 2023 throws the runner out at second base for the 2nd out of the bottom of the 2nd inning. Quick pop time and an accurate throw is all you need! #BlackBear #TheBestPlayHere pic.twitter.com/fGPHFBwD1t— Prospect Select (@PSBaseballinc) August 4, 2020
Base knock ?@PBR_SC? ?@BaseballBearcat? ?@PG_Scouting? pic.twitter.com/W0G6klbREy— Ty Marshall (@Tymarshall05) September 25, 2020
Bp swings with ?@bryanderson6? ?@PBR_SC? pic.twitter.com/I0ptgH47sE— Ty Marshall (@Tymarshall05) September 5, 2020
Glovework @bryanderson6 @PBR_SC @BaseballBearcat @CBCBaseballClub pic.twitter.com/0icJOcr7jL— Ty Marshall (@Tymarshall05) September 11, 2020
Some throw downs from my guy @bryanderson6 event yesterday. @PBR_SC pic.twitter.com/Sx1tAtlKIs— Ty Marshall (@Tymarshall05) August 20, 2020