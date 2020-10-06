In-state catcher commits to Clemson
by - Tuesday, October 6, 2020 10:30 AM
Ty Marshall - Catcher Copy Embed Code
Height: 5-10   Weight: 165   Hometown: Cayce, SC (Brookland-Cayce HS)   Class: 2023

Clemson baseball added to its 2023 class with another in-state prospect Tuesday.

Brookland-Cayce High School catcher Ty Marshall is now a Clemson pledge, it was announced on social media:

Check out the new Clemson commit in action below:

