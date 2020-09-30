In-state athlete commits to Clemson football

Will Taylor Athlete

Height: 5-10 Weight: 175 Hometown: Columbia, SC (Dutch Fork HS) Class: 2021 ESPN: NR 24/7:

# 112 ATH, # 23 SC

In-state 2021 athlete Will Taylor (Columbia, SC) announced another Clemson commitment Wednesday morning.

Taylor had already been a Tiger baseball pledge since last year but picked up a football offer recently. He intends to play both sports for the Tigers with a spot at receiver being targeted in football.

Playing quarterback mostly going into his senior year, Taylor racked up 1,647 yards passing and 1,549 yards rushing to go along with 19 touchdowns for the 2019 football season at Ben Lippen School.

Taylor brings the 2021 class commit total to 16 now. Clemson is ranked fifth in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.

Taylor is a second recent commit for both football and baseball, joining 2021 North Oconee (Ga.) QB Bubba Chandler.

Taylor is the only in-state offer for Clemson’s 2021 class.