In-state QB commits to Clemson

Clemson added to its quarterback room with the commitment of 2020 preferred walk-on Hunter Helms out of Columbia (SC) Gray Academy. Helms picked the Tigers over scholarship offers from FBS schools in USF, Troy and Liberty and a number of FCS programs. He was previously a commit for Holy Cross. He passed for over 4,000 yards this season (4,108) with 47 touchdowns to five interceptions and a 74.7 completion rate. Helms threw for over 9,000 yards over the last three seasons (9,326) with 89 passing TDs to 18 interceptions. Helms was blown away on a recent Clemson visit. “Just talking about the visit, itself, it was just an unbelievable time the whole weekend,” Helms told TigerNet recently. “We got in around five Friday evening. We checked in and everything and then we had dinner. On Saturday, we just hung out, did some academic things and talked about PAW Journey and stuff. All of that is just incredible. We had a cooking competition, which was pretty fun. We had a nice dinner and then I just hung out with the guys and got to know everybody.” Helms talked about starting as a preferred walk-on before officially committing.

“You just have to take every day and win the day,” Helms said. “You have to keep working hard and hope that fate pans out. Right now, it's a preferred walk-on and that's alright with me. I'm going to go in there, keep my head down and work hard and we'll see what happens.”

Clemson currently has three scholarship QBs in junior Trevor Lawrence, redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh and true freshman DJ Uiagalelei.

Hunter Helns is headed to #Clemson!



This has been a dream come true for @HH_7251, whos always cheered for the Tigers. #NSD2020 | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/FgzrngIk3q — Mitch Brown (@MitchBTV_) February 5, 2020

Gray Collegiate QB Hunter Helms signed with Clemson pic.twitter.com/LQq0fSub3p — Jim Baxter (@SCVarsity) February 5, 2020

