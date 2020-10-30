Elite in-state target has Clemson in top schools
by - Friday, October 30, 2020 1:51 PM
Jaleel Skinner - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.51)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 210   Hometown: Greer, SC (Greer HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#79 Overall, #14 WR, #3 SC
Rivals:
#162 Overall, #3 TE, #4 SC
24/7:
# 82 Overall, # 1 TE, # 2 SC
Elite in-state target has Clemson in top schools

A recent in-state offer and highly-rated target affirmed his interest in the Tigers with his latest top schools list.

The 2022 receiver/tight end prospect has Clemson in a top-12 mix out of nearly 20 offers so far.

Skinner is rated as the top tight end in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

“I was shocked that he was offering me," Skinner told TigerNet of his conversation with TE coach Danny Pearman after receiving the offer earlier this month. "I thought we were just going to talk football a little bit and we did, but I was really excited to get the offer. It means a lot to me because it's not too far from home. It's right down the road. I love what they're doing right now and how they're producing.”

Skinner recorded 30 catches for 511 yards and six touchdowns as an underclassman.

