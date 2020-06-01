|
Elite area CB announces Clemson offer
Height: 6-1 Weight: 175 Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS) Class: 2022
# 82 Overall, # 11 CB, # 2 SC
2022 four-star Mauldin, South Carolina cornerback
Jeadyn Lukus announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
He is rated as a top-100 player overall (82) and the No. 11 cornerback nationally by 247Sports going into his junior year.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Lukus said on Twitter.
Other offers in the last couple months include Ohio State, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan, West Virginia, Michigan State and Penn State.
He camped with Clemson last summer.
Lukus was credited with 10 pass breakups and an interception last season, per Maxpreps.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University?? #ALLIN????@CUCoachReed @CoachWash4 @sayren23 @YoureNextTrain1 pic.twitter.com/RWA3cQyKUl— Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) June 1, 2020
Great time @ClemsonFB camp yesterday with @DeuceCaldwell! Appreciate the opportunity to meet @CoachConn ...learn and compete!#spottheball @CoachCab17 @CoachWash4 @CoachMacMavftbl pic.twitter.com/b4SwxAjLMN— Jeadyn Lukus (@jlukus04) June 7, 2019
