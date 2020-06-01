BREAKING

Elite area CB announces Clemson offer
by - Monday, June 1, 2020 11:45 AM
Jeadyn Lukus - Cornerback
Height: 6-1   Weight: 175   Hometown: Mauldin, SC (Mauldin HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 82 Overall, # 11 CB, # 2 SC

2022 four-star Mauldin, South Carolina cornerback Jeadyn Lukus announced a Clemson offer on Monday.

He is rated as a top-100 player overall (82) and the No. 11 cornerback nationally by 247Sports going into his junior year.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Lukus said on Twitter.

Other offers in the last couple months include Ohio State, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan, West Virginia, Michigan State and Penn State.

He camped with Clemson last summer.

Lukus was credited with 10 pass breakups and an interception last season, per Maxpreps.

