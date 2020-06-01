Elite area CB announces Clemson offer

He is rated as a top-100 player overall (82) and the No. 11 cornerback nationally by 247Sports going into his junior year.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Lukus said on Twitter.

Other offers in the last couple months include Ohio State, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Michigan, West Virginia, Michigan State and Penn State.

He camped with Clemson last summer.