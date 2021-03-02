|
Breaking: Elite Texas QB commits to Clemson
|2021 Mar 2, Tue 19:42-
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
#40 Overall, #4 QB, #8 TX
# 99 Overall, # 7 PRO, # 18 TX
Clemson added an elite QB to its 2022 class with the pledge of rising 4-star prospect
Cade Klubnik on Tuesday (Austin, Texas).
"I'll be announcing my commitment to Clemson University, go Tigers! I'm all in," Klubnik said in his commitment video. He is rated the No. 5 pro-style quarterback by the 247Sports Composite and as high as No. 4 among recruiting sites (Rivals). Klubnik led Westlake (Tx.) to a state title in a season that spanned 2020-into-2021 with 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, also scoring 15 TDs on the ground. He saw a big jump in rankings recently to the No. 40 overall prospect on Rivals.com. Klubnik is a fourth Clemson pledge for 2022, which ranks 17th currently in the 247Sports Composite team rankings.
With Martin (Tenn.) 5-star Ty Simpson coming off the board recently, Clemson extended an offer to Klubnik last week after being in contact with the prospect long before that stage.
He holds just over 30 offers with Clemson’s thrown in the mix, adding Florida, Texas A&M, Michigan and Penn State also since January. This makes for the third year in a row that Clemson has had a four-star prospect commit from the state of Texas, joining safeties RJ Mickens and Andrew Mukuba.
