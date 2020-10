Elite Palmetto State target announces Clemson offer

Jaleel Skinner Tight End TigerNet: (4.51) (4.51)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 210 Hometown: Greer, SC (Greer HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#79 Overall, #14 WR, #3 SC #79 Overall, #14 WR, #3 SC Rivals:

#162 Overall, #3 TE, #4 SC #162 Overall, #3 TE, #4 SC 24/7:

# 82 Overall, # 1 TE, # 2 SC # 82 Overall, # 1 TE, # 2 SC 6-5210Greer, SC (Greer HS)2022

The nation's top-rated tight end (2022) announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

Greer (SC)'s Jaleel Skinner delivered the news on social media.

"OMG!! I’m extremely excited and blessed to say that I’ve received N offer from Clemson University," the 6-foot-5 Skinner posted on Twitter.

Skinner, who is also rated as a receiver by recruiting sites, recorded 30 catches for 511 yards and six touchdowns as an underclassman.