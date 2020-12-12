Elite CB flips from LSU to Clemson

4-star 2021 cornerback Nate Wiggins from Westlake HS (Atlanta, GA) has flipped from LSU to Clemson on Saturday.

Wiggins will graduate in December and sign with the Tigers on Wednesday (December 16), which is the first day of the early signing period.

He is rated as the No. 6 cornerback in the nation by 247 Sports.

He was a major need for Clemson as he is their lone cornerback commit for the 2021 cycle. He is long and lean with great ball skills and super versatile-capable (press corner, free safety, receiver) at the next level.

Westlake High School is home to former Tiger cornerback A.J. Terrell, and he certainly has that similar build and athleticism.