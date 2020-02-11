DE commit leads future Tigers at No. 1 in new Rivals rankings
by - Correspondent - Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:43 PM
Korey Foreman Photo
Korey Foreman - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 245   Hometown: Corona, CA (Centennial HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#4 Overall, #2 DE, #1 CA
Rivals:
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 CA
24/7:
#2 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 CA
Foreman paces the 2021 class at No. 1 overall.
Foreman paces the 2021 class at No. 1 overall.

Rivals.com released its new rankings for the 2021 class and all nine of Clemson's commits were ranked in the top-250.

Recent DE pledge Korey Foreman leads the way still at No. 1 overall. Joining him in the top-50 prospects is fellow Golden State product Beaux Collins (No. 30; No. 6 WR).

Tight end commit Jake Briningstool had one of the biggest jumps of any prospect with a vault up 88 spots to No. 56 overall.

The rest of the top-250 Tigers: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (No. 110), OT Marcus Tate (No. 138), DE Cade Denhoff (No. 160), RB Phil Mafah (No. 173) and WR Dacari Collins (No. 175).

Clemson is rated No. 2 overall behind Ohio State in both the Rivals and 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The Tigers hold the highest average rating per pledge on both sites (min. three commits)

