DE commit leads future Tigers at No. 1 in new Rivals rankings

Recent DE pledge Korey Foreman leads the way still at No. 1 overall. Joining him in the top-50 prospects is fellow Golden State product Beaux Collins (No. 30; No. 6 WR).

Tight end commit Jake Briningstool had one of the biggest jumps of any prospect with a vault up 88 spots to No. 56 overall.

The rest of the top-250 Tigers: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (No. 110), OT Marcus Tate (No. 138), DE Cade Denhoff (No. 160), RB Phil Mafah (No. 173) and WR Dacari Collins (No. 175).

Clemson is rated No. 2 overall behind Ohio State in both the Rivals and 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The Tigers hold the highest average rating per pledge on both sites (min. three commits)