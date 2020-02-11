|
DE commit leads future Tigers at No. 1 in new Rivals rankings
|Tuesday, February 11, 2020 12:43 PM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 245 Hometown: Corona, CA (Centennial HS) Class: 2021
#4 Overall, #2 DE, #1 CA
#1 Overall, #1 DE, #1 CA
#2 Overall, #1 SDE, #1 CA
Rivals.com released its new rankings for the 2021 class and all nine of Clemson's commits were ranked in the top-250.
Recent DE pledge Korey Foreman leads the way still at No. 1 overall. Joining him in the top-50 prospects is fellow Golden State product Beaux Collins (No. 30; No. 6 WR). Tight end commit Jake Briningstool had one of the biggest jumps of any prospect with a vault up 88 spots to No. 56 overall. The rest of the top-250 Tigers: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (No. 110), OT Marcus Tate (No. 138), DE Cade Denhoff (No. 160), RB Phil Mafah (No. 173) and WR Dacari Collins (No. 175). Clemson is rated No. 2 overall behind Ohio State in both the Rivals and 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The Tigers hold the highest average rating per pledge on both sites (min. three commits)
Recent DE pledge Korey Foreman leads the way still at No. 1 overall. Joining him in the top-50 prospects is fellow Golden State product Beaux Collins (No. 30; No. 6 WR).
Tight end commit Jake Briningstool had one of the biggest jumps of any prospect with a vault up 88 spots to No. 56 overall.
The rest of the top-250 Tigers: LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (105), C Ryan Linthicum (No. 110), OT Marcus Tate (No. 138), DE Cade Denhoff (No. 160), RB Phil Mafah (No. 173) and WR Dacari Collins (No. 175).
Clemson is rated No. 2 overall behind Ohio State in both the Rivals and 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The Tigers hold the highest average rating per pledge on both sites (min. three commits)
- My first Clemson game -
- Spring game tickets? -
- TNET: Monte Lee updates Clemson rotation, lineup and injuries -
- Question for those living in Upstate SC -
- LSU-FSU to kick off 2022, 2023 seasons -
- Lots of grrrrr about CBB going on here. How about a lighter -
- TNET: Lee announces injury for Clemson catcher -
- Korey Foreman is unblockable.... -
- TNET: Clemson baseball announces opening rotation -
- STARTING ROTATION ANNOUNCED -
- TNET: WATCH: Clemson softball previews home opener Wednesday -
- TNET: Clemson heads to Pittsburgh on Wednesday -
- I'm thankful we don't have to rely on Women's -
- Remember back when Clemson would get a commitment -
- Case Study: Leonard Hamilton -
- Click the link below to read more!
- Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
- LOOK: Snow in Clemson
- TV channel, kickoff time announced for Clemson-Notre Dame
- Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
- Clemson NFL combine invites announced
- Clemson ranks low in ESPN returning production metric
- Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
- ESPN analyst on why Dabo Swinney won't leave Clemson for Alabama
- Swinney formally announces staff changes
- Clemson spending up in recruiting arms race around Southeast
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<