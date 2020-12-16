Clemson's updated 2021 Signing Day team recruiting ranking
by - 2020 Dec 16, Wed 13:17
APB Will Shipley paced Clemson's class as a 5-star prospect.
Clemson's 18-commit class was all signed well before noon on the first day of the Early Signing Period and it sits in fifth nationally with the 247Sports Composite as the dust begins to settle nationally.

The Tigers are in the top schools also for a pair for 5-stars expected to announce on Jan. 2 in defensive end Korey Foreman and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, which could boost a talented class even more.

By average rating already, Clemson has the third-best group (93.73), trailing only Ohio State (94.56) and Alabama (94.48).

The next highest-rated class out of the ACC is Miami at No. 11 (18 commits) and then North Carolina at No. 12 (18), with then a drop to 25th and Pitt (21).

Rival South Carolina, while transitioning coaches, has only nine commits and ranks 105th currently, which is the second-worst in the Power 5 (Oregon State, 110th).

Clemson is also fifth on Rivals.com and ESPN rated the class fourth-best going into the day.

