Clemson targets see moves in updated 2022 prospect rankings

TigerNet Staff

Rivals.com updated its 2022 prospect rankings and that featured some moves up for Clemson targets. The highest-rated and uncommitted target is Cordova, Tennessee defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who moved up one spot to No. 3 overall. Other top-10 targets in that category are Houston cornerback Denver Harris (5; Clemson was not in his top-4 schools list this week, however), Miami offensive tackle Julian Armella (6) and Greensboro defensive tackle Travis Shaw (9). Two QBs Clemson has been in the hunt for made big moves in Ty Simpson (up 13 spots to No. 23) and Cade Klubnik (up 106 spots to No. 40). Simpson is set to make his college decision on Friday at 3 p.m. at his high school with Clemson as a finalist. Tight end target Oscar Delp also vaulted up, 88 spots to No. 89 overall, while in-state receiver Jaleel Skinner also jumped double-digit spots (up 18 to No. 155).

Clemson's three commits currently are all four-star prospects in offensive linemen Collin Sadler (99) and Blake Miller (105) and receiver Adam Randall (No. 26 WR).