|
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Kevin Swint
|Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:11 AM- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-2 Weight: 243 Hometown: Carrollton, GA (Carrollton HS) Class: 2020
#137 Overall, #13 DE, #14 GA
#25 LB, #35 GA
#398 Overall, #16 ILB, #39 GA
Clemson’s linebacker corps signed another Peach State product in
Kevin Swint.
More on Swint... Kevin Swint - 4-star LB - Carrollton, Ga. Committed since: 1/26/19. Listed size: 6-3 243. Early enrollee Brings to Clemson: Swint packed a punch as a hitter lined up in a variety of spots for Carrollton, including defensive end in addition to linebacker duties. Swint’s highlights show a litany of plays in the backfield and certainly a player that fits Clemson’s aggressive scheme. Depth chart fit: At linebacker, there will be opportunity to play fairly early with two starters expected to move on in Chad Smith (eligibility expired) and Isaiah Simmons (NFL). There will also be quite a bit of competition for those spots and that could have Swint slated for a redshirt like Clemson’s 2019 LB class did this year. Swint hits campus in January with something to prove after recruiting rankings gradually moved him down as an upperclassman, dropping to a 3-star on 247Sports and falling 19 spots in Rivals’ Georgia prospects rankings.
More on Swint...
Kevin Swint - 4-star LB - Carrollton, Ga.
Committed since: 1/26/19.
Listed size: 6-3 243.
Early enrollee
Brings to Clemson: Swint packed a punch as a hitter lined up in a variety of spots for Carrollton, including defensive end in addition to linebacker duties. Swint’s highlights show a litany of plays in the backfield and certainly a player that fits Clemson’s aggressive scheme.
Depth chart fit: At linebacker, there will be opportunity to play fairly early with two starters expected to move on in Chad Smith (eligibility expired) and Isaiah Simmons (NFL). There will also be quite a bit of competition for those spots and that could have Swint slated for a redshirt like Clemson’s 2019 LB class did this year. Swint hits campus in January with something to prove after recruiting rankings gradually moved him down as an upperclassman, dropping to a 3-star on 247Sports and falling 19 spots in Rivals’ Georgia prospects rankings.
- I’m glad Burch stayed in Columbia so mommy -
- 4 of Top 10 Clemson Recruits EVER are in this class -
- 2014 orange bowl Clemson vs OSU on ESPNU -
- After the number 1 recruiting class, we will for sure get punished -
- @DavidHood, could you ask Orgeron and Day if -
- TNET: WATCH: Elite DT emotional after signing for Clemson -
- So burch didn't sign -
- Not meant to be political and I’m sorry to myself for going to fgf but -
- Since Jawja didn’t win the National Championship in Recruiting this year... -
- Anyone else concerned that Dabo signed a 0 star kicker? -
- Jimbo Fisher, Muschamp, Saban -
- I knew Burch was a coot -
- Dear Lord, Thank you for Dabo Swinney we are truly blessed -
- Clemson will have more CFP appearances and Nattys the next 3-4 years -
- It will be interesting to see how Burch is utilized... -
- Click the link below to read more!
- New Clemson WR coach confirmed
- Dabo Swinney announces new Clemson coaching roles
- Update on Braden Galloway status, Clemson drug test results for Playoff
- Clemson WR to return next season
- WATCH: CBSSN makes Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal predictions
- WATCH: No postgame handshake after Clemson-SC basketball game
- Two Clemson players among Heisman vote top-10
- JUST RELEASED: All New Clemson Nike Shoe
- Travis Etienne named nation's top running back by PFF
- Former Clemson WR released by Bucs
- Copyright © 1995 - 2019 TigerNet. Disclaimer and Privacy Statement
- About
- Contact Us
- FAQ
- Advertise with Us
- >> UPGRADE! <<