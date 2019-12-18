Clemson signee analysis: 4-star LB Kevin Swint
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:11 AM
TigerNet: (4.53)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 243   Hometown: Carrollton, GA (Carrollton HS)   Class: 2020
ESPN:
#137 Overall, #13 DE, #14 GA
Rivals:
#25 LB, #35 GA
24/7:
#398 Overall, #16 ILB, #39 GA
Clemson’s linebacker corps signed another Peach State product in Kevin Swint.

More on Swint...

Kevin Swint - 4-star LB - Carrollton, Ga.

Committed since: 1/26/19.

Listed size: 6-3 243.

Early enrollee

Brings to Clemson: Swint packed a punch as a hitter lined up in a variety of spots for Carrollton, including defensive end in addition to linebacker duties. Swint’s highlights show a litany of plays in the backfield and certainly a player that fits Clemson’s aggressive scheme.

Depth chart fit: At linebacker, there will be opportunity to play fairly early with two starters expected to move on in Chad Smith (eligibility expired) and Isaiah Simmons (NFL). There will also be quite a bit of competition for those spots and that could have Swint slated for a redshirt like Clemson’s 2019 LB class did this year. Swint hits campus in January with something to prove after recruiting rankings gradually moved him down as an upperclassman, dropping to a 3-star on 247Sports and falling 19 spots in Rivals’ Georgia prospects rankings.

