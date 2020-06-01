|
Clemson offers south Florida 4-star DE
|Monday, June 1, 2020 8:18 PM-
|
Kenyatta Jackson - Defensive End
Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
# 79 Overall, # 7 WDE, # 8 FL
Four-star defensive end
Kenyatta Jackson (Hollywood, Florida) announced a Clemson offer on Monday.
"Extremely Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from my other Dream School Clemson University!" Jackson said on Twitter. Jackson totaled nine sacks and six more tackles for loss with 46 total stops as a sophomore. Jackson already claims over 20 offers, including instate interest from Florida, Miami and Florida State and programs such as Ohio State, Oklahoma and Penn State.
Extremely Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from my other Dream School Clemson University!?? @Dameon8 @coachski_ @CoachVenables @ClemsonFB @247Sports @247recruiting @TheCribSouthFLA @SleeperAth1etes pic.twitter.com/3UXVc0nmlM— Kenyatta Jackson Jr (@_21shotz) June 2, 2020
