Clemson offers elite Texas QB
|2021 Feb 26, Fri 16:04-
Height: 6-2 Weight: 186 Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS) Class: 2022
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
#40 Overall, #4 QB, #8 TX
# 99 Overall, # 7 PRO, # 18 TX
Four-star 2022 Austin, Texas quarterback
Cade Klubnik announced a Clemson offer on Friday.
"WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special," Klubnik said on Twitter. "I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers!" Klubnik saw a big jump in Rivals.com's rankings this week, jumping to No. 40 overall. The official offer extended to Klubnik comes on the day 5-star Clemson target Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn.) committed to Alabama. Klubnik was aware of the Tigers' QB recruiting going into the week. “They are always a slower process," Klubnik told TigerNet recently. "I think we’re still seeing what’s going on. Just taking it day by day. I like them a lot. I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that. Just continuing to build the relationship.”
"WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special," Klubnik said on Twitter. "I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers!"
Klubnik saw a big jump in Rivals.com's rankings this week, jumping to No. 40 overall.
The official offer extended to Klubnik comes on the day 5-star Clemson target Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn.) committed to Alabama. Klubnik was aware of the Tigers' QB recruiting going into the week.
“They are always a slower process," Klubnik told TigerNet recently. "I think we’re still seeing what’s going on. Just taking it day by day. I like them a lot. I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that. Just continuing to build the relationship.”
Klubnik led Westlake (Tx.) to a state title with 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, also scoring 15 TDs on the ground.
WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special. I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers! ??????. pic.twitter.com/tD9m7s118P— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) February 26, 2021
