Clemson offers elite Texas QB
by - 2021 Feb 26, Fri 16:04
Cade Klubnik - Quarterback Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.74)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 186   Hometown: Austin, TX (Westlake HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#114 Overall, #7 QB, #21 TX
Rivals:
#40 Overall, #4 QB, #8 TX
24/7:
# 99 Overall, # 7 PRO, # 18 TX
Klubnik stayed patient for the Clemson offer.
Klubnik stayed patient for the Clemson offer.

Four-star 2022 Austin, Texas quarterback Cade Klubnik announced a Clemson offer on Friday.

"WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special," Klubnik said on Twitter. "I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers!"

Klubnik saw a big jump in Rivals.com's rankings this week, jumping to No. 40 overall.

The official offer extended to Klubnik comes on the day 5-star Clemson target Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn.) committed to Alabama. Klubnik was aware of the Tigers' QB recruiting going into the week.

“They are always a slower process," Klubnik told TigerNet recently. "I think we’re still seeing what’s going on. Just taking it day by day. I like them a lot. I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that. Just continuing to build the relationship.”

Klubnik led Westlake (Tx.) to a state title with 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, also scoring 15 TDs on the ground.

