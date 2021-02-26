Clemson offers elite Texas QB

Four-star 2022 Austin, Texas quarterback Cade Klubnik announced a Clemson offer on Friday. "WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special," Klubnik said on Twitter. "I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers!" Klubnik saw a big jump in Rivals.com's rankings this week, jumping to No. 40 overall. The official offer extended to Klubnik comes on the day 5-star Clemson target Ty Simpson (Martin, Tenn.) committed to Alabama. Klubnik was aware of the Tigers' QB recruiting going into the week. “They are always a slower process," Klubnik told TigerNet recently. "I think we’re still seeing what’s going on. Just taking it day by day. I like them a lot. I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that. Just continuing to build the relationship.”

Klubnik led Westlake (Tx.) to a state title with 3,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, also scoring 15 TDs on the ground.

WOW!! All glory to God! This one is special. I have built a great relationship with these coaches over the past 8 months. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! Go Tigers! ??????. pic.twitter.com/tD9m7s118P — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) February 26, 2021

