Clemson offers Dikembe Mutombo's son, 4-star center

Four-star 2021 center Ryan Mutombo (Lovett School; Atlanta, Ga.), son of hall of famer Dikembe Mutombo, announced a Clemson offer.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Mutombo posted on Twitter.

Mutombo is listed as 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds and rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 center in the nation and a top-50 prospect overall (No. 44; No. 3 in Georgia).

Mutombo said in a December 247Sports story that his dad works one-on-one at least eight hours a week with him on his game.

“He’s trying to give me those nuggets here and there,” Mutombo told 247Sports. "He tells me to block everything...I go after every single ball when I’m down there. I’m really relentless.”

His offer list includes his dad's alma mater, Georgetown, and Georgia Tech, Richmond, Florida State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and he's also announced recent offers from Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Florida.

Mutombo earned first-team All-State honors last season.