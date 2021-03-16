|
Clemson offers 5-star safety
|2021 Mar 16, Tue 22:24-
|
Jacoby Mathews -
TigerNet:
(4.78)
Height: 6-1 Weight: 204 Hometown: Ponchatoula, LA (Ponchatoula HS) Class: 2022
#11 Overall, #1 S, #1 LA
# 53 Overall, # 4 S, # 3 LA
Ponchatoula, Louisiana 5-star 2022 safety
Jacoby Mathews announced a Clemson offer.
ESPN:
#70 Overall, #3 S, #5 LA
#70 Overall, #3 S, #5 LA
Rivals:
24/7:
"Beyond BLESSED and HONORED to have been extended an offer from Clemson!!" Mathews posted on Twitter late Tuesday. Mathews has reached 30 offers so far and he's rated as high as the No. 1 safety in the nation (Rivals). Before the Clemson offer, he had named a top schools list last month which included Alabama, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Texas and Oklahoma.
AGTG!!????— ????????? (@JacobyMathews) March 17, 2021
Beyond BLESSED and HONORED to have been extended an offer from the University of Clemson!!?????? pic.twitter.com/5AUUGXL6va
I wear it across my chest cause it’s a privilege, but best believe we ain’t duckin no wrecks?? pic.twitter.com/4V36ZLkJ0W— ????????? (@JacobyMathews) March 2, 2021
- Amari Rodgers says Ajou Ajou is on verge of breakout: "He's a monster"
