Clemson offers 5-star defender
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS) Class: 2022
#72 Overall, #8 LB, #1 NV
#75 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV
# 29 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV
Clemson went back to Vegas for another elite defensive offer on Wednesday, extending one to 5-star 2022 defender
Cyrus Moss.
"Proud to say I've been offered by Clemson University," Moss said via Twitter. "Thank you Coach Hall and Coach Venables for the opportunity." Moss holds close to 30 offers already with ratings as a defensive end and linebacker and a 5-star mark with the 247Sports Composite. Moss teammate Zion Branch, a 4-star safety, also holds a Clemson offer and recently placed the Tigers in his top schools.
"Proud to say I've been offered by Clemson University," Moss said via Twitter. "Thank you Coach Hall and Coach Venables for the opportunity."
Moss holds close to 30 offers already with ratings as a defensive end and linebacker and a 5-star mark with the 247Sports Composite.
Moss teammate Zion Branch, a 4-star safety, also holds a Clemson offer and recently placed the Tigers in his top schools.
