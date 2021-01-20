Clemson offers 5-star defender
by - 2021 Jan 20, Wed 14:23
Cyrus Moss - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 220   Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Bishop Gorman HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#72 Overall, #8 LB, #1 NV
Rivals:
#75 Overall, #2 DE, #2 NV
24/7:
# 29 Overall, # 5 WDE, # 1 NV

Clemson went back to Vegas for another elite defensive offer on Wednesday, extending one to 5-star 2022 defender Cyrus Moss.

"Proud to say I've been offered by Clemson University," Moss said via Twitter. "Thank you Coach Hall and Coach Venables for the opportunity."

Moss holds close to 30 offers already with ratings as a defensive end and linebacker and a 5-star mark with the 247Sports Composite.

Moss teammate Zion Branch, a 4-star safety, also holds a Clemson offer and recently placed the Tigers in his top schools.

