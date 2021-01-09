Clemson offers 4-star New Jersey CB
by - 2021 Jan 9, Sat 15:44
Jaeden Gould - Defensive Back Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.69)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 190   Hometown: Oradell, NJ (Bergen Catholic HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#85 Overall, #10 DB, #3 NJ
Rivals:
#247 Overall, #23 DB, #6 NJ
24/7:
# 115 Overall, # 15 CB, # 2 NJ

Four-star 2022 Oradell, New Jersey cornerback Jaeden Gould announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.

"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN!!" Gould posted on Twitter.

Gould holds over 30 offers already, including Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.

The top-100-rated prospect had four pass breakups in Bergen Catholic's 6-game 2020 season.

