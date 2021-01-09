Clemson offers 4-star New Jersey CB

Four-star 2022 Oradell, New Jersey cornerback Jaeden Gould announced a Clemson offer on Saturday. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN!!" Gould posted on Twitter. Gould holds over 30 offers already, including Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.

The top-100-rated prospect had four pass breakups in Bergen Catholic's 6-game 2020 season.

Comment Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email