Clemson offers 4-star New Jersey CB

Jaeden Gould - Defensive Back
(4.69)
Height: 6-2 Weight: 190 Hometown: Oradell, NJ (Bergen Catholic HS) Class: 2022
#247 Overall, #23 DB, #6 NJ
# 115 Overall, # 15 CB, # 2 NJ
Four-star 2022 Oradell, New Jersey cornerback Jaeden Gould announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.
Four-star 2022 Oradell, New Jersey cornerback Jaeden Gould announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.
"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN!!" Gould posted on Twitter. Gould holds over 30 offers already, including Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.
"Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN!!" Gould posted on Twitter.
Gould holds over 30 offers already, including Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame and Southern Cal.
The top-100-rated prospect had four pass breakups in Bergen Catholic's 6-game 2020 season.
Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN !! pic.twitter.com/ICZawWQK4o— Jaeden Gould (@JaedenGould5) January 9, 2021
